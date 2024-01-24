LA traffic deaths more numerous than homicides in 2023

| Photo by Freedomtumz/Envato Elements

Reports of crime decreased in Los Angeles in 2023, and for the first time in nine years the city saw more traffic-related deaths than homicides, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s end of year report on crime statistics released Wednesday.

Mayor Karen Bass and LAPD Chief Michel Moore highlighted what they called the positive strides the department has taken in reducing overall crime at a morning news conference at LAPD Headquarters, and elaborated on planned crime-fighting initiatives for 2024.

“As we confront 2024 head-on, we saw in 2023 a significant increase in traffic fatalities, fatal hit and runs, as well as fatal pedestrian and bicycle collisions,” Moore said.

The chief said the department will add uniform and traffic officers to increase enforcement of speed violations in the most impacted communities to go after impaired drivers and hit-and-run violators.

The report showed that most traffic-related deaths were a result of impaired driving.

Felony hit-and-run traffic crashes resulting in fatalities rose by 23% in 2023 compared to 2022, and DUI-related crashes rose by 32%.

Crashes in which a pedestrian was fatally struck increased by almost 13% in 2023 compared with 2022.

Though traffic-related fatalities increased, Moore lauded the department’s achievements in reducing overall crime.

“Los Angeles in 2023 achieved a 3% reduction in violent crime, reductions in every category, with just over 1,000 fewer victims of violent crime,” Moore said. “Most significant was the success of seeing 65 fewer homicides, which is a 17% reduction (compared with 2022).”

The department logged a total of 327 homicides in 2023.

The South Bureau, which comprises LAPD operations in the Southwest, Harbor, 77th Street and Southeast stations, experienced the largest decrease with a 23% decrease in homicides in 2023 compared with 2022.

“In the second year in a row, we had not only fewer homicides, but also had 127 fewer shooting victims,” Moore said.

Additionally, Moore said the homicide clearance rate was at 76%, with the West Bureau leading the department at a 95% clearance rate. The West Bureau encompasses the Hollywood, Olympic, Pacific, West LA and Wilshire stations.

The South Bureau had an 81% clearance rate, followed by the Valley Bureau at 80% and the Central Bureau at 64%.

“Our analysis of our homicides, when we look to see where these reductions occurred, we see a 26% reduction in gang-related homicides,” Moore added.

Violent crimes also decreased last year by 3.2%, compared with 2022 data, but there was a 1.9% increase in “Part 1 Crimes,” an umbrella term for major crimes such as homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and burglary.

Moore said he was most proud of the reduction in overall shooting violence. The department had 127 fewer shooting victims in 2023, and he noted the data was a four-year low.

On the down side, property crimes increased by 3.5%, including 137 so-called “flash robberies,” and motor vehicle thefts increased by 2%, with Kia vehicles accounting for 17% of the total and Hyundai vehicles accounting for 13%.

The report can be found at www.lapdonline.org.