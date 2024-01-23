fbpx USC Arcadia Hospital announces leadership changes
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Arcadia Weekly / USC Arcadia Hospital announces leadership changes

USC Arcadia Hospital announces leadership changes

Arcadia Weekly Jan 23, 2024
USC Arcadia Hospital. | Photo courtesy of the Arcadia Fire Department/Facebook
by
share with

USC Arcadia Hospital has named three new executives to its management team, hospital officials announced Monday. 

The appointments “will position the hospital to better serve its community and align with the Keck Medicine of USC health system,” according to the hospital’s announcement.

Colleen Wilcoxen, RN, MSN, is now the chief nursing officer. In her new role, she will identify strategies for improving patient care and clinical outcomes, while developing initiatives to attract, retain and empower top tier nursing teams. 

Wilcoxen has been nursing executive for more than a decade. USC-AH hired her in 2021 to serve as assistant chief nursing officer.

Robert Begg, FACHE, has been named vice president of human resources and will supervise workforce training and development. Another key aspect of Begg’s job will be to help continue integrating the hospital’s operations into the Keck Medicine health system. 

Beginning Jan. 29, Lisa Johnson, DNP, RN, CENP, CPHQ, will serve as the USC-AH chief quality officer, “overseeing quality initiatives, infection prevention, licensing and accreditation for the hospital,” hospital officials said. 

Johnson will also take charge of USC-AH “centers of excellence” that include the hospital’s stroke program, orthopedic institute, bariatric institute and oncology services, officials said. She will work to make sure “the hospital upholds the highest standards of care for patients and families.” 

Johnson has nearly three decades of health care experience and previously served as executive administrator for quality and outcomes at Keck Medical Center of USC.

More from Arcadia Weekly

Arcadia Weekly Jan 20, 2024
share with
Racehorse suffers deadly training injury at Arcadia track by Read more
Arcadia Weekly Jan 03, 2024
share with
Racehorse suffers fatal training injury at Santa Anita track by Read more
Arcadia Weekly Jan 02, 2024
share with
3 found dead in burned house near Arcadia; investigation underway by Read more
Arcadia Weekly Dec 26, 2023
share with
Santa Anita Park begins Classic Meet Tuesday by Read more
Arcadia Weekly Dec 21, 2023
share with
Arcadia Performing Arts Foundation presents Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Jan. 27 by Read more
Arcadia Weekly Dec 09, 2023
share with
27th racehorse dies this year at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia by Read more
More
Skip to content