USC Arcadia Hospital announces leadership changes
USC Arcadia Hospital has named three new executives to its management team, hospital officials announced Monday.
The appointments “will position the hospital to better serve its community and align with the Keck Medicine of USC health system,” according to the hospital’s announcement.
Colleen Wilcoxen, RN, MSN, is now the chief nursing officer. In her new role, she will identify strategies for improving patient care and clinical outcomes, while developing initiatives to attract, retain and empower top tier nursing teams.
Wilcoxen has been nursing executive for more than a decade. USC-AH hired her in 2021 to serve as assistant chief nursing officer.
Robert Begg, FACHE, has been named vice president of human resources and will supervise workforce training and development. Another key aspect of Begg’s job will be to help continue integrating the hospital’s operations into the Keck Medicine health system.
Beginning Jan. 29, Lisa Johnson, DNP, RN, CENP, CPHQ, will serve as the USC-AH chief quality officer, “overseeing quality initiatives, infection prevention, licensing and accreditation for the hospital,” hospital officials said.
Johnson will also take charge of USC-AH “centers of excellence” that include the hospital’s stroke program, orthopedic institute, bariatric institute and oncology services, officials said. She will work to make sure “the hospital upholds the highest standards of care for patients and families.”
Johnson has nearly three decades of health care experience and previously served as executive administrator for quality and outcomes at Keck Medical Center of USC.