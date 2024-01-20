Gun violence: LA County shooting-related incidents this past week

| Photo by alexbowmore/Envato Elements

Shooting incidents yet again claimed lives and caused injuries throughout Los Angeles County this week.

Shooting in Pomona leaves man dead, second man critically wounded

A shooting in Pomona Saturday morning has left one man dead and another man critically wounded, authorities said.

Patrol officers dispatched at about 2:30 a.m to a shots-fired call in the 500 block of North Claremont Place located one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, the Pomona Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed another man, in critical condition, to a hospital.

No motive or suspect information was immediately available.

Pomona police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 909-620-2085. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Woman kills one, wounds two in shooting at San Pedro bar

A woman shot a man to death and wounded two other people at a bar in San Pedro early Saturday, authorities said.

Officers were called at approximately 12:15 a.m. to the Machista Bar at 952 S. Pacific St. near 10th Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman told City News Service.

The LAPD’s Media Relations Division said there was an altercation inside the bar, and a woman fired multiple rounds striking three patrons. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed a woman, in stable condition, to a hospital and another man, in stable condition, took himself to a hospital, police said.

The suspect fled the scene, and police had no suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD’s Harbor station at 310-726-7700. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or go to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man fatally shot in Palmdale

A man was shot and killed Saturday in Palmdale.

Deputies were called at approximately 12:09 a.m. to the 3300 block of Thomas Avenue where they found the victim, said Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide Lt. Arturo Spencer.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were called to the scene and took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who has information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Man killed in East Compton shooting

A man was shot and killed Friday in the unincorporated East Compton area.

The shooting in the 15600 block of Atlantic Avenue, one block north of Alondra Boulevard, was reported at approximately 4:48 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

There was no description of a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Driver shot after leading police on pursuit in reported stolen truck

A man who led authorities on a chase Friday in a reported stolen pickup truck was shot by police after he ran inside a building in downtown Los Angeles.

The chase began about 12:15 p.m. Friday near Washington Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, in the Exposition Park area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers pursued the truck on surface streets until the vehicle stopped about a 40 minutes later near Paloma Street and Pico Boulevard. Video from the scene showed the suspect abandoning the pickup truck and running into a commercial building.

Police said shots were fired to assist with subduing the suspect. However, the details surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the suspect, believed to be in his 30s, to a hospital in unknown condition.

According to police, no officers or any other individuals sustained injuries from the chase or shooting.

Three wounded, two critically, in Northridge shooting

Three men — two in critical condition — were in the hospital Friday after they were shot inside a vehicle in Northridge.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. Friday near Tampa Avenue and Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After the shooting, the victims then drove about two blocks west in their minivan to a 7-Eleven near Corbin Avenue and Parthenia, where they sought help. Paramedics transported them to a hospital, according to police and reports from the scene.

Two of the victims were hospitalized in critical condition and the third was said to be in stable condition, the LAPD reported.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victims were in their vehicle when they got involved in a dispute with two men in a red Ford Mustang, and shots were fired that left them wounded, police said.

Off-duty security guard killed in Hawthorne identified

An off-duty security guard who was fatally shot during a physical altercation with a man outside a restaurant in Hawthorne was identified by county authorities Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified the deceased as Eddie McAllister, 57, of Lawndale.

Officers from the Hawthorne Police Department were called at 2:09 a.m. Wednesday to Fabulous Charbroiled Burgers at 3301 Rosecrans Ave., where witnesses told them McAllister was shot in the restaurant’s parking lot during a fight, according to police and reports from the scene.

“Upon arrival, officers located one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound,” police said in a statement. “Officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel attempted life saving measures but the victim was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday.

“Based on statements and evidence collected at the scene, Hawthorne officers and detectives were able to quickly identify a possible suspect,” the police statement said. “That suspect was tracked to a nearby location in a neighboring city. At that location, the suspect was safely taken into custody without incident.”

Information on the suspect’s name was not immediately available for release.

Videotape shows the suspect and McAllister exchanging several punches before the suspect draws a gun and shoots him.

McAllister’s family said he stopped to get takeout after getting off work as an unarmed security guard at the time of the shooting.

“Everybody loves him wherever he goes,” the victim’s daughter, Emani McAllister, said. Family members told Fox 11 that McAllister was the father of four children.

“He was one of those guys who was very personable,” a family member told Fox 11.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the police detective bureau at 310-349-2820.

Ex-con charged with animal cruelty for allegedly killing puppy

An ex-con who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s puppy after an argument earlier this month pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of animal cruelty and criminal threats.

David Sumlin, 32, was arrested early Monday by Los Angeles police and has remained behind bars since then.

Police said Sumlin allegedly held a pillow over the woman’s dog and shot a firearm twice into the pillow on Jan. 2, striking the 4-month-old puppy.

The dog was taken to a local animal shelter, where it died, according to police.

The criminal complaint filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office alleges that he has prior convictions for a dozen counts dating back to 2009.

He is due back in court Jan. 30 for a hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to require him to stand trial on the two felony counts.

The animal cruelty charge includes an allegation that he personally used a handgun during the attack on the puppy, Kyro.

Sumlin is also charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Los Angeles with being a felon in possession of ammunition. No court date has been set yet in the federal case.

Law enforcement recovered two spent 9mm caliber shell casings from the crime scene, according to the federal complaint, which discusses Sumlin’s extensive criminal history that includes multiple felony convictions that prohibit him from possessing firearms and ammunition.

After the puppy’s shooting, authorities circulated Sumlin’s name and photo, and asked for the public’s help in finding him. Police earlier described him as homeless.

Man wounded in Reseda shooting

A 30-year-old man was wounded Wednesday in a shooting in Reseda.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 2 a.m. to 7027 Reseda Blvd. between Hart and Gault streets where they learned the victim was walking along a sidewalk when a group of men drove up behind him, the shooter jumped out of the vehicle and fired at the victim several times, striking him, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

The suspects drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

There was no suspect or vehicle description.

One killed, one injured in shooting in Hawthorne after hoops dispute

Two men were shot — one fatally — after a rift during a basketball game in Hawthorne Sunday.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of 120th Street, just south of the Century (105) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victims, described as men in their mid-30s, were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The second victim’s condition was not immediately known, according to the LASD.

Investigators determined that a disagreement ensued between players during an organized basketball game. One group left and returned a short time later, exiting a vehicle and firing upon the other group, according to the sheriff’s department. A third group of individuals began running away, through the park, but the assailants re-entered their vehicle and drove ahead, to cut them off.

The suspects exited their vehicle and a second shooting occurred near 120th and Daleside Avenue. No one was injured in that round of gunfire. The suspects then fled the location. Their vehicle was described as being white.

Homicide detectives from the LASD were assisting the Hawthorne Police Department with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or lacrimestoppers.org.

Suspect wounded after LAPD vehicle chase near downtown LA

Police officers wounded an allegedly armed man who led them on a vehicle pursuit on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles Sunday, authorities said.

Officers spotted a motorist driving recklessly at about 9 a.m. in the area of Sixth and Witmer streets and tried to initiate a traffic stop near Eighth and Hope streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The suspect failed to stop, triggering a pursuit, during which a patrol car struck a fixed object at 12th Street and Broadway. An LAPD helicopter then located the suspect vehicle in the area of 12th Street and Stanford Avenue, re-igniting the chase.

The suspect, who was said to be in his mid-30s, stopped the vehicle and exited in the area of 12th and Hopper streets, police said.

“The officers observed the suspect armed with a handgun and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” police said in a statement. “The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital listed in stable condition.”

The officers whose vehicle crashed into the fixed object suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to the LAPD. No other officers or members of the public were injured.

Police investigate ‘no-hit’ shooting in Long Beach

Police were investigating a “No-Hit” shooting that occurred in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Officers dispatched at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue, regarding a shooting report, located bullet casings and strike marks indicating that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

No injuries were reported, and police had no suspect information.

Man killed in gang-related El Sereno shooting identified

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Department on Sunday identified a man who was shot to death during a gang-related shooting that left another man wounded.

The decedent was identified as Luis Lopez-Flores, 25, of Los Angeles, according to the agency.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 7:58 p.m. Thursday to Beryl Street and Mercury Avenue near the Rose Hill Recreation Center regarding a shots fired call where they learned an 18-year-old man had been shot and Lopez-Flores was involved in a car crash, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Lopez-Flores, who had been shot before crashing the vehicle he was driving, died at the scene.

The 18-year-old man was taken to a hospital in stable condition and did not cooperate with officers, police said.

Suspect shot, killed by sheriff’s deputy in Florence-Firestone

The investigation was continuing Sunday into the fatal shooting by a Los Angeles County sheriff deputy of a man who allegedly attempted to rob a woman on Florence Avenue.

The shooting occurred about 3:15 p.m. Saturday on the 1300 block of Florence Avenue, at Hooper Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Century Station were driving on the 1600 block of Florence when a woman flagged them down, said a man pointed a gun at her and demanded money before she ducked down in her vehicle. She told deputies the man then fled westbound on Florence.

The deputies looked around and found a man fitting the description on the 1300 block of Florence.

When the deputies approached, the man allegedly pulled a firearm and a deputy opened fire.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A firearm and knife were recovered at the scene, according to authorities.

Multiple agencies will conduct independent investigations into the shooting, officials said.

Man hospitalized after South Los Angeles shooting

A man believed in his early 30s was wounded Jan. 13 in a shooting in the unincorporated Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 10200 block of South Avalon Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes.

The victim had stable vital signs at a hospital, Cervantes said.

The suspects were described as “two males,” she said. A possible motive for the shooting was not provided.