Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo pleads no contest to misdemeanor DUI

Assemblywoman Wendy Carillo. | Photo courtesy of the California State Assembly Democratic Caucus

Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo pleaded no contest Friday to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from her arrest last November.

Carrillo — who was not in the Los Angeles courtroom — entered the plea through her attorney, Alex Kessel.

“From the beginning, Wendy wanted to accept responsibility. She has,” Kessel told KNX outside court. “She addressed the issue by entering a no contest plea, which is accepting responsibility and that finishes the court proceedings. She will have certain commitments and she’s up to the task to fulfill those.”

Carrillo’s attorney told KNX the terms of the sentence include probation, attendance at an alcohol program, community service and a fine.

Carrillo, a Los Angeles Democrat, is vying for the City Council’s 14th District seat held by Kevin de León.

Carrillo was taken into custody last Nov. 3 after officers went to the 6200 block of Monterey Road on a report of a traffic collision involving a motorist who had struck some parked vehicles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Jail records show she was arrested just after 1:30 a.m. and released on her own recognizance

“Early this morning I was involved in a traffic incident involving parked vehicles,” Carrillo said in a statement that afternoon. “Thankfully, no one was harmed, and I have been cooperating with law enforcement. As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions.

“I sincerely apologize to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation. I intend to seek the necessary help and support. As I do so, I remain dedicated to my family, my constituents and the community that I grew up in and am proud to represent.”

Carrillo was elected to the Assembly in 2017 in the 52nd District, which covers parts of northeastern Los Angeles and southern Glendale.

“Since 2017, I have had the immense privilege of representing a large majority of Council District 14 in my overlapping Assembly district and I’m ready to get to work alongside all of you in Northeast LA, El Sereno, Lincoln Heights, Downtown Los Angeles and Boyle Heights,” Carrillo contends on her campaign website. “It is time we move forward, we heal, we organize and we build. Our community needs a champion, send me to City Hall. No one will fight harder than me for you and for those you love.”