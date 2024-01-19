fbpx 'Best Day Ever!' to be Rose Parade theme next year
Home / Top Posts / 'Best Day Ever!' to be Rose Parade theme next year

‘Best Day Ever!’ to be Rose Parade theme next year

Top Posts Jan 19, 2024
| Image courtesy of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses
by


“Best Day Ever!” will be the theme for the 2025 Rose Parade, newly confirmed President and Chairman of the Board of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association Ed Morales announced Thursday evening.

“The 2025 theme celebrates life’s best moments — those unexpected times that bring a smile, warm our hearts and fill us with joy,” Morales said Thursday night on the front steps of Tournament House. “From a once-in-a- lifetime experience to the simplest pleasures, each is indelibly etched into our memory.

“Together, we celebrate where we’ve been and what we look forward to. It’s about family, friends, and community and what we have to celebrate — and to be thankful for.”

The Tournament of Roses’ Board of Directors earlier Thursday night confirmed Morales as the association’s president and chairman of the board, completing the traditional succession plan.

The new association president traditionally announces the theme for the next parade on the night he or she officially ascends to the position.

The association’s executive committee also Thursday elected Greg Cluster to serve as president for 2032.

More
