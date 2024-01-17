Riverside County offers free hazardous-waste collection in Beaumont

| Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources

The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources is doing household hazardous-waste collection this weekend at the Lamb Canyon Sanitary Landfill in Beaumont, officials announced Tuesday.

If weather permits, the collection event is scheduled Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lamb Canyon Sanitary Landfill, 16411 Lamb Canyon Road, officials said. The event is open to all Riverside County residents and only county residents.

The Waste Resources Department “provides an opportunity for Riverside County residents to keep hazardous waste out of the county landfills and ensure it is properly managed,” according to the county’s announcement.

The collection will accept only household hazardous waste from individuals who live in residential areas of the county, officials said. Waste from businesses or nonprofit organizations will not be accepted.

Typical types of hazardous waste include used motor oil, paint, antifreeze, household and automotive batteries, pesticides, cleaning products, sharps — needles, syringes or lancets — in a sharps container, unused medication with the exception of illegal drugs, fluorescent lamps and electronic waste such as televisions, computers, VCRs and telephones.

Officials said residents should limit the amount of waste they transport to the collection event to no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds per vehicle. Individual containers should be five gallons or less and weigh at most 50 pounds.

“Mixed loads containing trash and household hazardous waste will be charged according to the landfill fee schedule,” officials said. “For mixed loads, please place household hazardous waste at the rear of the load to be unloaded first.”

Items that the collection will not accept include explosives, radioactive material, ammunition, asbestos, compressed-gas cylinders weighing more than 40 pounds and infectious or medical waste other than sharps.

The event may be cancelled because of inclement weather or for other hazardous circumstances as determined county officials.

For more information on the hazardous waste collection, contact Waste Resources at 951-486-3200 or 800-304-2226, or visit rcwaste.org/household-hazardous-waste.