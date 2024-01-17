Port of LA finishes 2023 processing 8.6M container units

Officials at the Port of Los Angeles Tuesday announced that the port closed out 2023 on a strong note, processing 747,335 twenty-foot equivalent units in December, 2.5% more than December of 2022.
December 2023 also marked the fifth consecutive month of year-over- year gains. In total, the port handled more than 8 million TEUs, or about 13% less than in 2022, as a result of a decline in trade in most categories at ports worldwide. However, officials said the Port of LA retained its position as the nation’s busiest container port for the 24th consecutive year.
“In 2024, our sights are set on community investment, sustainability progress and capturing additional market share,” Gene Seroka, executive director of the port of LA, said in a statement.
“To drive cargo, we’re investing in a 10-year, $2 billion capital improvement program,” Seroka added. “We’ll also focus on secure technology enhancements to improve efficiency and reduce our carbon footprint. All that leads to additional jobs and the port’s ability to re-invest more dollars back into our communities.”
The port reported loaded imports in December landed at 369,477 TEUs, an increase of 5% compared to the amount moved in 2022. Loaded exports came in at 121,575 TEUs, an increase of 26% compared to the same time last year.
Empty containers totaled about 256,283 TEUs, a decrease of 8.5% compared to 2022.
Last week, Seroka outlined the port’s goals and priorities for 2024 during the 9th Annual State of the Port Address.