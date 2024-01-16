Civil rights leader Dolores Huerta among LA County human relations honorees

Civil rights leader and activist Dolores Huerta was among seven recipients of the 2023 John Anson Ford Human Relations Awards bestowed Tuesday during an event hosted by the county of Los Angeles.

Since 1972, named after John Anson Ford, a longtime human relations leader, the JAF Human Relations Awards have identified and honored human relations champions throughout the county, officials said. The L.A. County Human Relations Commission hosted the ceremony, which included a presentation of JAF awardees by the county Board of Supervisors, and a reception for awardees, guests, friends, civil leaders and community partners.

The 93-year-old Huerta, who co-founded the United Farm Workers union alongside Cesar Chavez and founder of The Dolores Huerta Foundation, received the Yvonne B. Burke Courage Award, which honors an individual for their “bold, dauntless action to advance human relations,” according to the county.

“Dolores is an inspiration that transcends generation after generation,” county Supervisor Hilda Solis said in a statement following the event. “She has dedicated her life to advancing the rights of farmworkers, women, and other marginalized communities. Never did I imagine as a young girl growing up in the San Gabriel Valley that I would get to meet her, let alone partner with her in uplifting our most vulnerable. So, today we come full circle.”

Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center, where he teaches courses in labor studies and Asian American studies, was awarded the John Allen Buggs Leadership Award, which honors a public official for their “human relations advocacy and leadership.”

Five other honorees were recognized for their outstanding human relations projects and programs throughout the county — one for each of the five county districts.

In the First District, represented by Solis, the Stop Hate Survey of Asian Youth Center was recognized for its multicultural youth phone-banking team, which helped survey Asian American adults experiencing hate.

In the Second District, represented by Supervisor Holly Mitchell, the Testif-i Program of A New Way of Life was honored for its multi-media initiative on mass incarceration, transforming public dialogue around the issue with the help of personal stories and lived-experience of formerly incarcerated women.

In the Third District, represented by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, the GALAS LGBTQ+ Armenian Society was recognized for its work as one of the first LGBTQIA+ organization founded by Armenian American and serving LGBTQ+ individuals of Armenian descent.

In the Fourth District, represented by Supervisor Janice Hahn, Sanemos Juntos Project of ORALE was honored for its wellness workshops, providing safe spaces and practical tools for migrant and immigrant communities.

In the Fifth District, represented by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, H.E. Art was recognized for its project to advance human relations through multicultural performing arts and initiatives to promote diversity.

Originally published Jan. 16, 2024 at 11:38 a.m. Updated Jan. 16, 2024 at 1:55 a.m.