City of Indio launches rewards program to support local businesses

Business Jan 16, 2024
| Photo courtesy of Pxfuel
by
In an effort to encourage community members to support local businesses, the city of Indio launched a new rewards program Friday that will offer community members 5% cashback on purchases made within the city.

“The city of Indio is committed to the success of our business community for both new and longstanding businesses and I am thrilled to see Indio spotlight the importance of shopping local,” Mayor Lupe Ramos Amith said in a statement.

The Open Rewards program was available on Apple and Android platforms, and once downloaded, will direct users to a registration page to create and account, according to a statement from the city. Once logged into the account, a directory of eligible businesses in the city will be available for viewing.

To redeem rewards after a local purchase, users can upload their receipts directly through the app, city officials said. Additionally, the first 125 people who sign up will receive a bonus of $20 in rewards.

“I encourage all of our residents to download this app today, take advantage of the fantastic rewards and play an active role in supporting the local businesses that take center stage in the city of Indio,” Amith said.

The program, which is fully funded by the city, requires no cost for local businesses to join and no action for businesses to give or redeem rewards, according to city officials. Additionally, businesses can request to receive free promotional materials, tent cards, social media images and other promotional materials.

