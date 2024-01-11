Powerful winds blast SoCal; light snow falls in northern LA County

| Photo courtesy of Dimitris Vetsikas/Pixabay

Powerful winds lashed much of the Southland overnight, combining with dropping temperatures and even some light snow in the northern reaches of Los Angeles County.

Caltrans reported that the Grapevine section of the Golden State (5) Freeway remained open Thursday morning, despite some “light snow,” with traffic “flowing smoothly in windy conditions.”

The winds, however, were the big story of the day, with gusts reaching 70 mph in parts of the San Gabriel Mountains and in the 5 Freeway corridor. As of 7 a.m., the strongest gust was reported at 77 mph northwest of Avalon on Catalina Island.

The Catalina Express ferry service was forced to cancel a number of number departures between the harbor, Long Beach and Dana Point Thursday morning due to the weather conditions.

Parts of the San Fernando Valley saw gusts topping 40 mph overnight, while the wind hit 57 mph in Saugus and 50 mph at Castaic Lake, according to the National Weather Service. The wind reached 46 mph at Los Angeles International Airport early Thursday morning, while a gust of 45 mph hit Long Beach.

A large tree was uprooted in a Long Beach neighborhood overnight, falling onto a pickup. KCAL9 reported from the scene that no injuries were reported.

NWS forecasters said the gusty wind conditions “should diminish around noon.”

High wind warnings that were in effect overnight in some areas were downgraded to less severe wind advisories, which are expected to remain in place until midday. But high wind warnings remained in place until noon in the Santa Clarita Valley, Catalina Island, San Gabriel Mountains, western San Fernando Valley, the Antelope Valley and the 14 Freeway corridor. Forecasters said gusts of up to 80 mph remained possible in those areas.

“Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines,” according to the NWS. “Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

Most of the L.A. metro area will be under a wind advisory until noon, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible.

A winter storm warning will also be in effect until noon for the northern reaches of the county along the 5 Freeway corridor. Forecasters indicated earlier that as much as 5 inches could fall, with winds reaching up to 80 mph.

Temperatures were particularly chilly overnight, falling well into the 30s in some areas and in the 40s in others. Conditions were expected to remain cool through the day, with most areas struggling to reach the low-60s.

“High surf and coastal flooding are possible through Friday and west and northwest facing beaches,” forecasters warned. “Dry and cool conditions are on tap for Friday and Saturday. A warming trend is likely starting Sunday.”

According to the NWS, more winds were expected Thursday night, but much less severe than they were Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

“Friday looks like a very nice day albeit a cool one,” according to the NWS. “Weak offshore flow will bring mostly sunny skies to all areas. The interior will see noticeable 5 to 10 degrees warming.”

Coastal and valley areas, however, likely will not see much difference in terms of temperatures into the weekend.