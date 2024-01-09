Southland to continue experiencing freezing, windy weather

Many Southland residents likely broke out their heavy sweaters and jackets Tuesday as a cold snap continued to drive temperatures to sub-freezing levels in some areas, with more cold and windy weather still to come.

Freeze warnings issued by the National Weather Service were in place overnight in the Santa Clarita Valley, Calabasas and the western San Fernando Valley, but they all expired at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the NWS, the temperature fell to the mid-20s in Lancaster and Palmdale, while dipping into the low 30s in Woodland Hills and upper 30s in areas including Burbank, Northridge, Chatsworth, Van Nuys and Saugus. Most coastal areas experienced overnight temperatures in the mid-40s, with Los Angeles International Airport falling to 44 degrees.

The chilly conditions are expected to continue for a few more days.

“Windy, cool and mostly dry conditions are expected this week,” according to the NWS. “Temperatures will fall below freezing across many interior locations tonight (Tuesday) and potentially again the next couple of nights. Winds will increase over the mountains and foothills today (Tuesday) into Wednesday, with even stronger, potentially damaging winds late Wednesday through Thursday. Widely scattered light showers will affect the region late Wednesday into early Thursday, with a chance of light snow accumulations over the north slopes.”

Another freeze warning will be in effect between midnight and 10 a.m. Wednesday in Calabasas and Agoura Hills, where temperatures expected to dip to at least 31 degrees, endangering sensitive crops and vegetation while also raising the risk of hypothermia for people and animals, forecasters said. Those areas will also be under a wind advisory from 4 p.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday, with gusts of up to 40 mph possible.

A wind advisory will be in place until 4 p.m. Wednesday along the Golden State (5) Freeway corridor in the northern reaches of the county, with gusts of up to 55 mph anticipated. A winter storm warning will also be in effect in the corridor from 4 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday, with light to moderate snow that could potentially accumulate 2 to 5 inches, including along the Grapevine, where travel “could be very hazardous.”

A wind advisory will also be in place until 4 p.m. Wednesday in the western Antelope Valley Foothills, followed immediately by a more serious high wind warning, with forecasters saying winds could gust up to 70 mph, along with some isolated gusts possibly hitting 80 mph.

The Antelope Valley as a whole will be under a high wind warning from 4 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday, with gusts up to 65 mph possible. The same warning will affect Catalina Island, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational area, Santa Clarita Valley, San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Mountains, the 14 Freeway corridor and the eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, where isolated gusts of up to 80 mph are also possible, forecasters said.

In the San Gabriel Valley, Palos Verdes Hills and L.A. coastal and inland areas, including downtown Los Angeles, a wind advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday, with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph expected, along with gusts up to 50 mph.

In Orange County, wind advisories will be in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday, with most areas potentially receiving winds gusting to 40 mph, and slightly higher along the coast.

“Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines,” according to the NWS. “Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

A high surf advisory will be in effect in Orange County from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday, with waves possibly reaching as high as 11 feet.

Los Angeles County beaches will be under a high surf advisory from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 3 p.m. Thursday.

Coastal flood advisories will be in effect in both Los Angeles and Orange counties from 4 a.m. through noon on Thursday.