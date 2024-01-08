LAUSD students go back to school after 3-week winter break

| Photo courtesy of torbakhopper/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Thousands of students from the Los Angeles Unified School District returned to class Monday after a three-week winter break — and district officials celebrated the start of the second semester with a series of first-day events.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Board of Education members kicked off the start of the second semester with a news conference and a series of classroom visits.

“Looking forward to seeing everyone back at school ready for learning and teaching,” Carvalho said last week in a social media post. “As we prepare for Monday, we invite our families to model empathy and discuss respect and understand with their children.”

District officials gathered at Cimarron Elementary School in Hawthorne to begin the back-to-school celebration, with additional stops scheduled throughout the morning.

The officials will visit Orthopaedic Hospital Senior High Medical Magnet, located at 300 W. 23rd St., at 10:15 a.m. LAUSD officials and the superintendent are expected to visit Washington Irving Middle School Math Music Engineering Magnet, located at 3010 Estara Ave., at 11:15 a.m.

Officials said Carvalho will teach a class during the latter visit.

The series of events is expected to end with a final visit to Carpenter Community Charter School, located at 3909 Carpenter Ave. in Studio City, at 1:30 p.m.