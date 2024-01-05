fbpx Cold, windy weekend on tap for the Southland
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Environment / Cold, windy weekend on tap for the Southland

Cold, windy weekend on tap for the Southland

Environment Jan 05, 2024
Potentially damaging northwest winds are expected region-wide, Saturday evening through Sunday. | Graphic courtesy of NWS-LA
by
share with

Forecasters warned Friday that it’s going to be a windy weekend in the Southland, as a storm system brings strong and potentially damaging velocities to much of the region beginning late Saturday through Sunday.

The high winds are expected to develop Friday night but then diminish through early Saturday before “a tremendous amount of upper-level energy” sweeps over the area, bringing high wind watches and advisories, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the weather service, the winds will first strengthen over Santa Barbara and Ventura counties late Saturday afternoon before expanding through the Los Angeles area in the overnight hours and continuing through Sunday evening.

Wind advisories will be in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday in the Los Angeles area, the San Gabriel Valley and Catalina Island, and Orange County, with velocities around 15 mph Saturday afternoon, growing to 15- 25 mph after midnight and to 30 mph Sunday night — and featuring 40-55 mph gusts.

A high-wind warning will be in effect in the L.A. County mountains and Northern Channel Islands, with gusts of 60-70 mph and isolated gusts as high as 80 mph, the weather service said.

High-wind watches will be in effect for some of the coastal valleys and foothills, as well as the Malibu Coast, where the weather service reported 60 mph gusts could occur.

The weather service cautioned Southland residents to use extra caution when driving, especially in high-profile vehicles, and to secure outdoor objects.

The storm could also produce light rain, but “any precipitation with this system should be light, except along the north slopes, including the Interstate 5 Grapevine, where a couple inches of snow could occur,” according to the NWS.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-40s Friday night, reach the mid-60s Saturday, then drop into the mid-40s again on Saturday night.

More from Environment

Environment Jan 05, 2024
share with
4.2M earthquake rattles SoCal following New Year’s Day temblor by Read more
Environment Jan 04, 2024
share with
LA Zoo mourns death of 53-year-old elephant Shaunzi by Read more
Environment Jan 04, 2024
share with
San Gabriel sewage spill prompts beach closure in Long Beach by Read more
Environment Jan 02, 2024
share with
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of LA County by Read more
Environment Dec 30, 2023
share with
Meteorological events to look for in 2024 — and where best to see them by Read more
Environment Dec 30, 2023
share with
Rain brings surf warning, flooding to SoCal; T-storms forecast in IE by Read more
More
Skip to content