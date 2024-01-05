4.2M earthquake rattles SoCal following New Year’s Day temblor

The epicenter of the 4.1 magnitude earthquake Jan. 5 was in Lytle Creek. | Image courtesy of the USGS

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled a wide swath of the Los Angeles area Friday, but there was no immediate word of damage or injuries.

The quake hit at 10:55 a.m. and was centered seven-tenths of a mile northwest of Lytle Creek in San Bernardino County and 11.9 miles north northeast of Rancho Cucamonga, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its depth was just under 5 1/2 miles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said there was no immediate indication of earthquake-related calls for service.

The Los Angeles city fire department said it remains in a normal operating mode, and that there have been no reports of injuries, structure or infrastructure damage.

The city of Torrance said crews were conducting window surveys of city infrastructure and critical facilities.

The temblor was felt throughout the area, ranging from Burbank, West Los Angeles, Long Beach and Diamond Bar to Orange.

Seismologist Lucy Jones noted in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Lytle Creek is in the Cajon Pass, “where the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults come together.”

In 1970, she said, there was a magnitude 5.2 quake with a 4.0 foreshock near the same location.

Earthquake strikes off coast of Rancho Palos Verdes

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 struck off the coast just south of Rancho Palos Verdes at 8:27 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The New Year’s Day earthquake, reported to be about 11 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes at a depth of about 7 miles, was noticeably felt by area residents.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn posted about the quake on X: “Did anyone else feel it? I did!” In response to hers and other posts, people replied that they felt mild shaking and vibrations.

Hahn also posted that there have been no reports of damage so far, although officials are still conducting assessments.

A Palos Verdes Estates Police Department dispatcher confirmed that there have been no injuries or damages reported so far in the area, and a watch commander at the Lomita Sheriff’s Station, which covers Rancho Palos Verdes, also said there have been no reports of damage.

Updated Jan. 5, 2024, 12:14 p.m.