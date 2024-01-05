fbpx 4.2M earthquake rattles SoCal following New Year's Day temblor
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Environment / 4.2M earthquake rattles SoCal following New Year’s Day temblor

4.2M earthquake rattles SoCal following New Year’s Day temblor

Environment Jan 05, 2024
The epicenter of the 4.1 magnitude earthquake Jan. 5 was in Lytle Creek. | Image courtesy of the USGS
by
share with

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled a wide swath of the Los Angeles area Friday, but there was no immediate word of damage or injuries.

The quake hit at 10:55 a.m. and was centered seven-tenths of a mile northwest of Lytle Creek in San Bernardino County and 11.9 miles north northeast of Rancho Cucamonga, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its depth was just under 5 1/2 miles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said there was no immediate indication of earthquake-related calls for service.

The Los Angeles city fire department said it remains in a normal operating mode, and that there have been no reports of injuries, structure or infrastructure damage.

The city of Torrance said crews were conducting window surveys of city infrastructure and critical facilities.

The temblor was felt throughout the area, ranging from Burbank, West Los Angeles, Long Beach and Diamond Bar to Orange.

Seismologist Lucy Jones noted in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Lytle Creek is in the Cajon Pass, “where the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults come together.”

In 1970, she said, there was a magnitude 5.2 quake with a 4.0 foreshock near the same location.

Earthquake strikes off coast of Rancho Palos Verdes

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 struck off the coast just south of Rancho Palos Verdes at 8:27 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The New Year’s Day earthquake, reported to be about 11 miles south of Rancho Palos Verdes at a depth of about 7 miles, was noticeably felt by area residents.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn posted about the quake on X: “Did anyone else feel it? I did!” In response to hers and other posts, people replied that they felt mild shaking and vibrations.

Hahn also posted that there have been no reports of damage so far, although officials are still conducting assessments.

A Palos Verdes Estates Police Department dispatcher confirmed that there have been no injuries or damages reported so far in the area, and a watch commander at the Lomita Sheriff’s Station, which covers Rancho Palos Verdes, also said there have been no reports of damage.

Updated Jan. 5, 2024, 12:14 p.m.

More from Environment

Environment Jan 05, 2024
share with
Cold, windy weekend on tap for the Southland by Read more
Environment Jan 04, 2024
share with
LA Zoo mourns death of 53-year-old elephant Shaunzi by Read more
Environment Jan 04, 2024
share with
San Gabriel sewage spill prompts beach closure in Long Beach by Read more
Environment Jan 02, 2024
share with
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of LA County by Read more
Environment Dec 30, 2023
share with
Meteorological events to look for in 2024 — and where best to see them by Read more
Environment Dec 30, 2023
share with
Rain brings surf warning, flooding to SoCal; T-storms forecast in IE by Read more
More
Skip to content