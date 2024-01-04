Officials issue botulism warning for molasses, jam sold in Southland

| Photo courtesy of the California Department of Public Health

The California Department of Public Health on Thursday warned consumers not to eat Shemshad’s Mulberry Molasses and Mulberry Jam jarred food products sold in the Southland over contamination concerns.

The food products were sold at local grocery stores, including Woodland Hills Market in Woodland Hills, Q Market in Van Nuys and Wholesome Choice Market in Irvine, the department said in a statement.

The products were produced outside of the health department’s cannery program oversight, making them susceptible to contamination with clostridium botulinum, state health officials said. They warned that ingestion of botulism toxin from improperly processed jarred and canned foods may lead to serious illness and death.

The Los Angeles-based company Shemshad has not yet voluntarily recalled its Mulberry Molasses and Mulberry Jam products, according the health department.

Shemshad did not immediately comment on the matter.

The product is under the Shemshad brand name in 16 ounce glass jars with screw-on metal lids and dated “APR 25 2025.”

The California Department of Public Health said it has issued a violation notice to Shemshad, and that the company may be face further action, including a revocation of its license.

The initial symptoms frequently experienced from the botulism toxin are double or blurred vision, drooping eyelids and dry or sore throat, according to health officials. Additional symptoms may include slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, inability of the neck muscles to support the head, paralysis of the extremities and respiratory muscles.

Consumers that find the product on store shelves are asked to report their finding to the health department’s toll free complaint line at 800-495-3232.