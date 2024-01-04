LA Zoo mourns death of 53-year-old elephant Shaunzi

Shaunzi. | Photo courtesy of Jamie Pham/Los Angeles Zoo

Shaunzi, the Los Angeles Zoo’s 53-year-old Asian elephant who was born in Thailand and spent much of her youth in a circus, has died, it was announced Thursday.

Shaunzi died early Wednesday after veterinarians made the decision to sedate and euthanize the animal, according to the zoo.

A day earlier, the facility’s two female elephants, Tina and Shaunzi, were in their habitat, the Thai Yard section of the Elephants of Asia. At about 8:30 p.m., overnight staff observed Shaunzi down in her exhibit and apparently unable to stand up, zoo keepers said.

“Animal care staff and Zoo veterinarians responded quickly and worked through the night to help Shaunzi up,” according to a statement from the LA Zoo. “Despite the use of all resources and personnel available, the extraordinary efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. The incident resulted in the heartbreaking decision to sedate and euthanize Shaunzi in the early morning hours of Jan. 3.”

Shaunzi arrived at the LA Zoo in 2017 to be with elephants Tina, Jewel and Billy, after living for more than 30 years at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

“The Los Angeles Zoo staff is devastated by this loss,” according to the statement. “The care and wellbeing of the elephants and all of the animals at the Zoo is always a top priority. The responsibility of keeping animals is a privilege and the Zoo is committed to providing the highest standard of care to ensure the animals’ health and their ability to thrive.”

The zoo said Shaunzi “lived a full life and was an ambassador for her species. She helped Angelenos learn about her wild counterparts and the challenges they face in their native range.”

The species is classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with only an estimated 40,000 of the species remaining in the wild. Elephants have been hunted illegally for their tusks, and much of their habitat has been fragmented and destroyed.

“She will be dearly missed by the Los Angeles Zoo staff, members, and the millions of visitors who come to the Zoo each year,” zoo keepers said. “Rest in peace, Shaunzi.”