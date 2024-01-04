fbpx Federal investigators say Pasadena bistro held back portion of tips
Federal investigators say Pasadena bistro held back portion of tips

Business Jan 04, 2024
| Photo by Mint_Images/Envato Elements
Federal labor regulators have accused a French bistro in Pasadena of withholding a portion of employee-earned tips and using the money to fund business expenses, it was announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Labor alleges that Entre Nous and owners Jean-Christophe Febbrari and Mathias Wakrat collected credit card and cash tips from customers, automatically deposited them in the employer’s business account and distributed only a portion of the tips to servers, food runners, waiters, hosts and bartenders through a Zelle wire transfer on a weekly basis.

The investigation also allegedly revealed the restaurant misclassified several employees as independent contractors and did not keep accurate pay records.

The department seeks to recover about $250,000 in back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages for 18 employees. The department is also asking a federal court judge in downtown Los Angeles to issue an injunction forbidding the defendants from future violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the agency announced.

“Illegal practices by restaurant employers such as Entre Nous French Bistro in Pasadena hurt employees and also law-abiding employers who face unfair competition due to the stealing of tips by unscrupulous employers,” Marc Pilotin, regional solicitor of labor, said in a statement. “Customers expect — and the law requires — that tips go to employees, not their employer. We seek to recover the wages owed, enjoin this company from future violations and protect the significant public interest at stake.”

