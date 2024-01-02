fbpx Winter weather advisory issued for parts of LA County
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of LA County

Winter weather advisory issued for parts of LA County

Environment Jan 02, 2024
ConversationNWS Los Angeles@NWSLosAngelesA series of storm systems will bring mountain snow, rain, gusty winds, and possible thunderstorms this week. | Graphic courtesy of NWS-LA
by
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Los Angeles County with snow expected in the mountains above 4,000 feet.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday for the San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor. It will effect the communities of Pyramid Lake, Acton, Warm Springs, Mill Creek, Mount Wilson, Mount Baldy, Wrightwood and the Angeles Crest Highway.

From 3 to 6 inches of snow, and isolated incidents of up to 8 inches in higher elevations, are expected. There is a 30% chance of 1 to 2 inches of snow at 4,000 feet, including on Interstate 5 through the Tejon Pass. Snow levels will range between 4,500 and 5,000 feet early Wednesday and could drop to 4,000 feet by Wednesday night.

Gusty winds from 35 mph to 50 mph are also in the forecast.

Travel could be difficult and there is a potential for delays and closures on I-5 near the Tejon Pass. The National Weather Service recommends using caution when driving.

