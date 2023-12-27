fbpx Lionsgate buys Entertainment One studio from Hasbro for $375M
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / Lionsgate buys Entertainment One studio from Hasbro for $375M

Lionsgate buys Entertainment One studio from Hasbro for $375M

The Industry Dec 27, 2023
Lionsgate logo. | Courtesy of Lionsgate
by
share with

Santa Monica-based Lionsgate has completed its acquisition of the Entertainment One film and TV studio from Hasbro for $375 million in cash, it was announced Wednesday.

The sale adds 6,500 film and television titles to Lionsgate’s existing library, including the Showtime hit “Yellowjackets,” ABC’s “The Rookie” and Discovery’s “Naked & Afraid” franchise.

The sale is subject to purchase price adjustments, plus Lionsgate’s assumption of production financing loans for eOne projects, according to toy and gaming company Hasbro. Lionsgate approximated the total value of the transaction to be $500 million in August.

Earlier this month, Lionsgate reportedly laid off 10% of eOne’s workforce in preparation for the merger closing. Cuts previously hit eOne in June, when Hasbro reduced the studio’s staff by 20% amid its plan to sell the asset.

Hasbro said it will continue to develop and produce entertainment based on its brands, which include “Magic: The Gathering,” “Dungeons & Dragons” and “Peppa Pig.”

The sale includes unscripted television production companies Renegade and Daisybeck, as well as Hasbro’s interest in the Canadian film and TV operations of Entertainment One Canada Limited, the toy company said.

More from The Industry

The Industry Dec 27, 2023
share with
Tom Smothers of Smothers Brothers comedy duo dies at 86 by Read more
Health Dec 23, 2023
share with
Reports: Actor Ryan O’Neal died of congestive heart failure by Read more
Los Angeles Dec 21, 2023
share with
Man pictured as naked baby on Nirvana album wins lawsuit appeal by Read more
Film/Binge Dec 20, 2023
share with
Reports: Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery in early merger talks by Read more
Music Dec 19, 2023
share with
Flowers placed on Hollywood star of rock radio icon Jim Ladd by Read more
The Industry Dec 15, 2023
share with
Matthew Perry died of ‘acute effects of ketamine,’ officials say by Read more
More
Skip to content