Christmas tree recycling highlights composting in Riverside County

Environment Dec 27, 2023
Christmas trees can be recycled, so rather than dumping them in the trash, leave them on the curb or take them to Riverside County landfills to be turned into mulch, officials said Tuesday.

According to the Department of Waste Resources, county residents can ensure trees are reused for environmental programs by participating in the agency’s curbside pickup program, or taking seasonal firs directly to landfills and other drop-off locations countywide.

Tannenbaums must be stripped of decorations, including lights and tinsel, before they can be recycled. Trees that are more than 4 feet tall should be cut in half, officials said. Flocked trees are not accepted and should be chopped up and discarded in refuse bins.

Most trash haulers serving the county retrieve firs for recycling in the two-week period after Christmas. Residents who do not have curbside trash pickup or who miss the deadline can leave trees, without charge, at any of the following locations:

  • A. Lua Wood Recycling, 18938 Mermack Ave., Lake Elsinore;
  • Badlands Landfill, 31125 Ironwood Ave., Moreno Valley;
  • Blythe Landfill, 1000 Midland Road, Blythe;
  • B.P. John Recycling, 28700 Matthews Road, Menifee;
  • Burrtec/Edom Hill Transfer Station, 70-100 Edom Hill Road, Cathedral City;
  • Burrtec/Coachella Transfer Station, 87-011 Landfill Road, Coachella;
  • Burrtec/Nelson Transfer Station, 1830 Agua Mansa Road, Riverside;
  • CR&R Waste, 1706 Goetz Road, Perris;
  • El Sobrante Landfill, 10910 Dawson Canyon Road, Corona;
  • Lamb Canyon Landfill, 16411 Lamb Canyon Road, Beaumont; and
  • Oasis Landfill, 84-505 84th Ave., Oasis.

Some locations will stop accepting trees after Jan.6, so residents were urged to call ahead. Up to three trees may be brought in at a time.

More information is available at rcwaste.org/green-holiday-suggestions.

