Long Beach police seek help finding man who brutally attacked woman
Police Tuesday continued their search for a knife-wielding suspect who robbed a woman in Long Beach, leaving her with a broken nose, hands full of cuts and a bone shattered beneath her left eye.
The assault occurred about 4:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Cedar Avenue, where the woman was walking to her vehicle from a nearby apartment, heading to work, the Long Beach Police Department said.
The victim, Beth Quintana, suffered a blow to her head from behind, allegedly by a man in his 20s who was riding a bicycle. She and the suspect hit the ground as she fought back, police said. She also was allegedly bit during the struggle.
The suspect was able to grab some cash, but not her phone or purse, according to media accounts. The suspect ran when someone spotted the altercation. He was last seen wearing a light-colored puffy jacket and a dark sweatshirt.
A GoFundMe account was set up for the victim, and the $15,000 goal had been surpassed.
Long Beach police urged anyone with any information regarding the attack or the suspect to call them at 562-435-6711. Anonymous tips can be made to LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by going to www.lacirmestoppers.org.