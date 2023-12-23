SoCal counties’ gasoline prices rise after long streaks of decreases

The evolution of gas pumps. | Photo courtesy of mark6mauno/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The run of 39 decreases in 40 days totaling 48 cents that dropped the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County to its lowest amount since Feb. 10 ended Saturday with an increase of a half-cent to $4.695.

The increase was the first since a one-tenth of a cent increase Nov. 12 that ended a 43-day steak of dropping prices and the largest since a 3-cent increase Sept. 29, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average gasoline price decreased 35 consecutive days, was unchanged Monday, then resumed dropping Tuesday.

The average price is 4.2 cents less than one week ago and 33.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 27 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.799 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The 11-day streak of decreases totaling 12.7 cents that dropped the Orange County average price to its lowest amount since Feb. 2 ended with a increase of 2.2 cents to $4.56, its largest increase since Sept. 28 when it rose 13.7 cents.

The Orange County average price is 1 cent less than one week ago and 30.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 24.4 cents more than one year ago. It has decreased $1.899 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.128, ending a four-day streak of increases totaling 6.1 cents. It is 5.3 cents more than one week ago and 3.2 cents higher than one year ago but 14 cents less than one month ago.

The national average price has decreased $1.888 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“Daily gas prices will likely move back and forth for the next month or so,” Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager, said in a statement. “Looking back at pre-pandemic 2019, the national average did not make a firm turn to moving higher daily until Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.”

Riverside County gas prices rise after dropping 39 times in 40 days

A run of 39 decreases in 40 days that dropped the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County to its lowest amount since Feb. 8 ended Saturday with an increase of one-tenth of a cent to $4.522.

The average price dropped 14 consecutive days, rose one-tenth of a cent Nov. 27 and resumed declining the following day.

The Riverside-area average price is 5.8 cents less than one week ago and 32.4 cents lower than one month ago, but 25.1 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.851 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

Average San Diego County gas price records largest increase since Sept. 29

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since Sept. 29 Saturday, rising 1.2 cents to $4.745, ending a run of 10 decreases in 11 days that dropped it to its lowest amount since Feb. 15.

The average price dropped 12.4 cents during the run, including 1.1 cents Friday. It is 3.1 cents less than one week ago and 30.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 32 cents more than one year ago, and has dropped $1.69 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.