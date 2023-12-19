fbpx 2 men wounded in car-to-car shooting on 10 Freeway
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / 2 men wounded in car-to-car shooting on 10 Freeway

2 men wounded in car-to-car shooting on 10 Freeway

Los Angeles Dec 19, 2023

Junction of Interstate 10 and Interstate 710. | Photo by Ken Lund CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED

by
share with

Two men were wounded Tuesday in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of downtown Los Angeles.

Officers were sent to the eastbound freeway near Soto Street at about 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two wounded men were taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the CHP and reports from the scene. No description was available of a suspect or vehicle.

All eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed while an investigation was conducted, backing up traffic for miles during the morning commute. The lanes were reopened at about 8:30 a.m.

The motive for the attack was not known.

More from Los Angeles

LA County Dec 18, 2023
share with
Lawsuit seeking housing for homeless LA vets moves toward trial by Read more
Education Dec 18, 2023
share with
LA Community College District board selects new president by Read more
Los Angeles Dec 16, 2023
share with
Man diagnosed with epilepsy goes missing in Los Angeles by Read more
Los Angeles Dec 15, 2023
share with
LA City Council approves Metro’s digital billboard installation plan by Read more
Los Angeles Dec 15, 2023
share with
List of LA City Council candidates for 2024 primary released by Read more
Los Angeles Dec 15, 2023
share with
Governance reform advocates share final recommendations for LA by Read more
More
Skip to content