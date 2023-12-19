2 men wounded in car-to-car shooting on 10 Freeway
Two men were wounded Tuesday in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of downtown Los Angeles.
Officers were sent to the eastbound freeway near Soto Street at about 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The two wounded men were taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the CHP and reports from the scene. No description was available of a suspect or vehicle.
All eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed while an investigation was conducted, backing up traffic for miles during the morning commute. The lanes were reopened at about 8:30 a.m.
The motive for the attack was not known.