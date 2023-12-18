fbpx LA Community College District board selects new president
LA Community College District board selects new president

Education Dec 18, 2023
LACCD Board of Trustees President Nichelle Henderson. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Community College District
by
The Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees elected Trustee Nichelle Henderson to serve as board for 2024. 

The board also elected Trustee Kelsey Lino to serve as vice president and Trustee Sara Hernandez as second vice president.

“As I take on this new role as Board President, I want my work to be centered on student success, especially for historically marginalized communities. I want to ensure that all students know and understand the opportunity and hope that LACCD provides to our communities,” President Nichelle Henderson.

“Additionally, our future and current students need to thrive, so I am interested in shaping and advocating for policies that remove any and all barriers to success. Our district is truly a model of excellence, equity and diversity and I will do all I can to shine this light as we advocate for LACCD,” Henderson said.

During the meeting, Trustee David Vela was recognized for his leadership as 2023 board president. Officials said he was instrumental in securing several wins in the state budget, including the $2.5 million allocation to establish the LACCD Small Business and Entrepreneur Center at ELAC and a $10 million state allocation for all LGBTQ student support at California Community Colleges.

Vela is also credited for increasing awareness of student basic needs, advocating for student housing resources and ensuring a seven-year reaffirmation of accreditation for all nine LACCD schools.

“I know Board President Henderson will bring innovation and passion, alongside a deep commitment to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout our District. This board leadership team of President Henderson, Vice President Lino and Second Vice President Hernandez, bring a clear mission to better serve our students and fulfill our educational promise and mission at LACCD,” Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez said in a statement.   

share with
