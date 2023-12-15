El Segundo High School closed due to report of weapon on campus

El Segundo High School. | Photo courtesy of El Segundo High School / Facebook

El Segundo High School was placed on lockdown then closed for the day Friday due to a report of a possible weapon being brought to the campus.

The school in the 600 block of Main Street was placed on lockdown about 8:50 a.m. in response to a “potential safety threat,” according to a statement from the El Segundo Unified School District.

“Through an anonymous tip to the district office, a community member reported overhearing students talking about bringing a weapon to school,” the statement said.

“Upon receiving the report, El Segundo Unified School District administration immediately contacted the El Segundo Police Department, which recommended a lockdown and closure of the high school,” the statement said.

Police conducted a thorough search of the school, “and no weapon was discovered,” school officials said.

Classes will resume at the school on Monday.

District officials said the scheduled Winter Sing event in the school’s Performing Arts Center, expected to feature Richmond Street School students, was canceled due to the situation.

Anyone with additional information on the incident was asked to call the El Segundo Police Department at 310-524-2200.