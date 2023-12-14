Longtime Riverside County employee appointed registrar of voters

Registrar of Voters Art Tinoco. | Photo courtesy of Riverside County

The man appointed interim chief of the Riverside County Registrar of Voters office is now in the position permanently, following a vote of confidence by the Board of Supervisors.

Art Tinoco, 45, was unanimously selected in a formal vote by the board Tuesday, during its final meeting of 2023.

His annual salary will be $192,600.

“After conducting a recruitment, it became clear that we could rely on Art to continue leading the department into the future,” outgoing board Chair Kevin Jeffries said. “Art is a committed public servant who knows how to conduct complex elections, with up to dozens of contests and measures on a single ballot.”

Tinoco was designated interim registrar while a recruitment campaign was conducted.

Executive Office spokeswoman Brooke Federico told City News Service that the monthlong effort was handled by the Department of Human Resources, without the need for additional outlays. She said that four people interviewed for the position.

Like his predecessor, Rebecca Spencer, under whom he worked directly for eight years as assistant registrar, Tinoco is a career county employee, starting out as a temporary worker in October 2001 but quickly being added to full-time staff at the registrar’s office five months later.

The career path bears similarities to Spencer’s advancement on the county payroll.

Over the last 20 years, the registrar’s office has had only one person at the helm who was not a longtime county employee — Kari Verjil, who had been registrar of voters for neighboring San Bernardino County. Verjil served nearly three years in Riverside County, retiring in winter 2014.

The agency has been a recurring fixture of controversy, plagued by technical difficulties that have dragged out the processing of results immediately after an election, delayed distributions of vote-by-mail ballot materials and prompted questions about accurate counts.

The latter subject has been raised by voter integrity activists at multiple board meetings, especially since the November 2020 general election. It was in response to criticism and his own concerns that prompted Jeffries to push for establishment of an independent Election Advisory Committee, which was set up last year.

The committee, composed of representatives from different political parties and non-partisan groups, is tasked with periodically providing recommendations to the county on ways of making elections more efficient and transparent.

Jeffries expressed optimism that Tinoco would move “the (registrar’s office) toward more timely results, building enhanced community outreach and trust with the community.”

“Voting is fundamental to our democracy, and I am honored to do this work on behalf of all of our residents,” Tinoco said. “I look forward to continuing the preparations for our 2024 presidential primary and general elections and ensuring all eligible citizens in Riverside County have access to register and cast their ballot.”

Tinoco’s ex-boss, Spencer, resigned in the last week of September after county CEO Jeff Van Wagenen placed her on paid administrative leave in the wake of an unflattering audit of operations in the registrar’s office.

Former Orange County Registrar of Voters Neal Kelley conducted the four-month probe, uncovering a range of deficiencies on Spencer’s watch, going back to mid-2014.

Kelley wrote that the “entire process of ballot material preparation, production and proofing … should be modernized” because “Riverside County is consistently the last in the state among medium- and large-sized counties” to disseminate information ahead of statutory deadlines.

The audit found communication breakdowns were a routine problem in the Office of the Registrar of Voters and that financial practices were not always sound.

Kelley noted Spencer had been exceedingly involved in minute details connected to all operations, failing to delegate many tasks.

“She started with the ROV as a temporary employee during high school and moved through multiple positions over the years,” he said. “This is both positive and negative, depending on the cycle of the operation.”

Spencer received a “golden parachute”-type settlement agreement with the county, netting a $799,591 payout to avoid potential litigation related to her removal, even though she was an at-will agency head.