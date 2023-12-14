Coachella Valley event honors high school seniors

| Photo courtesy of the Riverside County Office of Education

A group of high school seniors in the Coachella Valley were the first to receive student of the month honors Tuesday in Indio, Riverside County education officials announced.

Class of ’24 seniors who attend desert-area high schools were and will be recognized at several Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Month events at the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center, 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway.

Organized by the Riverside County Office of Education, the initial event honored seniors from 18 high schools in the county’s three desert-area school districts — the Coachella Valley Unified School District, Desert Sands USD and Palm Springs USD.

“Every time I attend the Student of the Month events held in other parts of the county, they are inspirational reminders of the life-changing impact that education has on our students — many of whom have been part of our public schools since they were in Kindergarten and are now only months away from graduating and pursuing their post-secondary dreams,” Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Edwin Gomez said in a statement. “I’m excited at the opportunity to launch this excellence recognition program to celebrate students in all three desert districts who not only embody the future success of the Coachella Valley, but will represent our county, our state, and our nation.”

Honorees at the event last week were:

Coachella Valley Unified School District — Clara Roque, Coachella Valley High School; Luis Oceguera-Ceja, Desert Mirage High School; Jesus Molina-Ayon, La Familia High School; Krystal Sanchez, Nova Academy Early College High School; and Anastacia Garth, West Shores High School.

Palm Springs Unified School District — Lota Uyanwune, Cathedral City High School; Jesse Solorzano, Desert Hot Springs High School; Jasmine Saavedra-Ibarra, Desert Learning Academy; Carol Alanis Medina, Mt. San Jacinto High School; Luke Calderon, Palm Springs High School; and Miguel Beltran, Rancho Mirage High School.

Desert Sands Unified School District — Betzy Alverdin; Amistad High School; Emily Beltran, Horizon High School; Sol Palomares Lopez, Indio High School; Aliana Avila, La Quinta High School; Alondra Hernandez, Palm Desert High School; Daniella Garcia, Shadow Hills High School; and Nataly Beltran-Lupian, Summit High School.

Countywide, there are a wide variety of community stakeholders, such as chambers of commerce and community groups, that regularly highlight student achievement in individual school districts.

“With this new event kicking off in the desert, Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Month will recognize top seniors in all three desert-area districts at one event,” according to the county’s event announcement. “Student of the month honorees embody character, integrity, a passion for learning, active involvement in school life, sports, and community service, or have displayed remarkable resilience in the face of life’s challenges while maintaining a commitment to education.”

From October to April, educators and staff members at high schools review and select one student for the student-of-the-month designation, officials said. These stand-out students and their families then get invites to celebration events throughout the school year.

In early April, students of the month can submit applications for the Student of the Year Award. Students of the year are selected “based on their outstanding academic achievements, active participation in high school life, or their inspiring journey of self-improvement and transformation,” according to the county.

The 2024 Student of the Year will be announced April 30.

Upcoming Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Month events are scheduled to take place Jan. 29 and March 25, also at the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center, and will celebrate more graduating seniors from desert-area high schools.

Sponsorship opportunities are platinum for $5,000; gold, $3,000; bronze, $1,500; and table, $500. Officials said to contact Natalia T. Gonzalez for additional information at ntgonzalez@rcoe.us.