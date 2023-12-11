BroadStage celebrates the holidays with Renaissance music

The Tallis Scholars. | Photo by Rodrigo Pérez

The leading group of Renaissance sacred music, The Tallis Scholars, will perform “While Shepherds Watched” on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center.

For decades The Tallis Scholars have established themselves as the leading exponents of Renaissance sacred music throughout the world. This December, they celebrate their 50th anniversary year with a special holiday concert “While Shepherds Watched.” This program takes a slightly different look at the Christmas story and is focused on the point of view of the shepherds who came to worship at the crib. “While Shepherds Watched,” featuring music by masters of the late Renaissance, from all over Europe.

Tickets starting at $55 are available at broadstage.org or by calling 310-434-3200.