fbpx BroadStage celebrates the holidays with Renaissance music
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Life! / Music / BroadStage celebrates the holidays with Renaissance music

BroadStage celebrates the holidays with Renaissance music

Music Dec 11, 2023
The Tallis Scholars. | Photo by Rodrigo Pérez
by
share with

The leading group of Renaissance sacred music, The Tallis Scholars, will perform “While Shepherds Watched” on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center. 

For decades The Tallis Scholars have established themselves as the leading exponents of Renaissance sacred music throughout the world. This December, they celebrate their 50th anniversary year with a special holiday concert “While Shepherds Watched.” This program takes a slightly different look at the Christmas story and is focused on the point of view of the shepherds who came to worship at the crib. “While Shepherds Watched,” featuring music by masters of the late Renaissance, from all over Europe.

Tickets starting at $55 are available at broadstage.org or by calling 310-434-3200. 

More from Music

Arcadia Weekly Nov 14, 2023
share with
70th Annual Arcadia Festival of Bands set for Saturday by
Entertainment Nov 08, 2023
share with
‘L.A. County Holiday Celebration’ announces lineup by
Art Nov 01, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Nov. 3-9 by
Art Oct 25, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Oct. 27-Nov. 2 by
Art Oct 18, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Oct. 20-26 by
Art Oct 11, 2023
share with
Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Oct. 13-19 by
More
Skip to content