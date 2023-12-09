fbpx Dodgers land Shohei Ohtani for 10 Years at $700 million
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Sports / Dodgers land Shohei Ohtani for 10 Years at $700 million

Dodgers land Shohei Ohtani for 10 Years at $700 million

Sports Dec 09, 2023
Shohei Ohtani. | Photo courtesy of Vera26/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
by
share with

Former Angels star Shohei Ohtani is staying in Southern California but switching uniforms, agreeing to a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the richest deal in baseball history, it was announced Saturday.

“To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team,” Ohtani wrote on Instagram.

“First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years, as well as to everyone involved with each team that was part of this negotiation process,” the Japanese-born superstar continued. “Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys’ support and cheer meant the world to me. The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever.

“And to all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world.

“There are some things that cannot be conveyed in writing, so I would like to talk more about this again at a later press conference.

“Thank you very much.”

Born in Oshu, Japan, the 29-year-old Ohtani burst onto the American sports scene in 2018 when he hit 22 home runs in his first year with the Angels while going 4-2 with a 3.31 earned-run average in 10 games as a starting pitcher.

His two-way prowess only grew in subsequent years, drawing comparison to Babe Ruth, the only other player in MLB history with comparable success as both a batter and a pitcher. In his six seasons in Anaheim, Ohtani batted .274 with 171 home runs and 437 runs batted in, while going 38-19 on the mound with a career ERA of 3.01.

He won the American League’s Most Valuable Player award in 2021 after hitting 46 home runs and posting a 9-2 record as a pitcher.

But the Angels struggled to compete during Ohtani’s tenure, failing to make the postseason even once despite the presence of fellow superstar Mike Trout in the lineup. His free agency at the conclusion of the 2023 season touched off one of the most intense bidding wars in baseball history, with the Toronto Blue Jays mentioned as a front runner as recently as Friday night.

More from Sports

Arcadia Weekly Dec 09, 2023
share with
27th racehorse dies this year at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia by
Crime Dec 06, 2023
share with
LA County: 49ers fan assaulted at SoFi tried entering without ticket by
Los Angeles Dec 04, 2023
share with
UCLA coaches to be shorthanded for LA Bowl; USC to meet Louisville in Holiday Bowl by
Los Angeles Dec 04, 2023
share with
No. 1-ranked Michigan to take on Alabama in 2024 Rose Bowl by
Los Angeles Dec 02, 2023
share with
Lakers’ Chick Hearn Night set for Saturday by
Arcadia Weekly Dec 02, 2023
share with
Son of California Chrome dies from training injury at Santa Anita by
More
Skip to content