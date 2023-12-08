Boy arrested for allegedly taking gun to Long Beach high school
A boy was arrested Friday for allegedly possessing a firearm on a high school campus in Long Beach, prompting a temporary lockdown of the campus.
Officers responded to Woodrow Wilson High School in the 4400 block of East 10th Street around 10:50 a.m. Friday on a report of a male juvenile possessing a firearm, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
“When officers arrived, the suspect was being detained by the LBUSD school safety personnel,” according to a police social media post.
It was unclear if the boy is a student at the high school, and the lockdown was lifted around 12:45 p.m. The suspect’s age and name were not released.
Police said no injuries were reported and the firearm was recovered.
It was unknown what prompted the boy to possess a firearm on school grounds.
The arrest comes days after two 15-year-old 10th-grade students were arrested on back-to-back days at Redondo Union High School, discoveries that prompted that school to be closed for the day Wednesday so the campus could be thoroughly searched by law enforcement. Classes resumed at the campus Thursday but with heightened security, including metal detectors and searches of all backpacks and purses.
No injuries were reported in connection with those arrests.