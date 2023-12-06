Redondo Union High School closes Wednesday after 2 gun arrests

| Photo by joebelanger/Envato Elements

Redondo Union High School will be closed Wednesday following the arrests of two 10th-grade students on back-to-back days for allegedly bringing loaded weapons to the campus.

The students, both aged 15, were arrested on Monday and Tuesday in separate incidents, according to police and the Redondo Beach Unified School District.

On Monday, police went to the campus at 1 Sea Hawk Way around 10:30 a.m. in response to a report of a student in possession of a firearm, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

“In coordination with school officials, (the) investigation resulted in the immediate detention of a 15-year-old, 10th-grade student and the recovery of a loaded firearm in their possession,” police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, police responded to the same school around 9:25 a.m. on a report of another armed student. Police said the student ran away from school staff, prompting a campus lockdown. The student was later detained by staff and two RBPD officers who were already on stationed on the campus in response to Monday’s arrest.

It was unclear how either teen obtained a weapon.

Police said there were initial reports Tuesday that a shooting had occurred at the campus, however, no firearms were discharged and no injuries were reported.

“No one has been injured and a search of the campus has been completed. The lockdown was lifted by school officials at 10:03 a.m.,” police said.

Neither student was identified due to their age.

Both students were detained on suspicion of juvenile in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public and possession of an unregistered loaded firearm.

Despite the arrests on consecutive days, police said they have not found any evidence of a “specific threat or plan for violence” at the school.

“The investigation concerning any indication that this incident may be related to the arrest the previous day, the source of the firearm, and other matters related to this incident are part of an ongoing investigation by the Redondo Beach Police Department,” according to a joint statement from police and the school district.

In response to the dual arrests, however, Redondo Union High School will be closed on Wednesday, with classes resuming Thursday.

In a letter to parents, district officials said the closure “is to provide optimal conditions for our district team and RBPD to work together to conduct a comprehensive review of our safety measures and implement strategies to amplify this important work.”

During the closure, police plan to conduct an extensive sweep of the school. When classes resume Thursday, there will be only three entry and exit points, all of which will be overseen by police and administrators. Increased police patrols will be maintained at RUHS and all other Redondo campuses.

There will be an online meeting for the school community at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“The two back-to-back incidents are something we would never have imagined,” district officials wrote in the message to parents Tuesday. “We are going to need to work together to solve the issue of access to guns. Understandably, our school community will demand and expect RBUSD to ensure student safety each and every day. Pointing fingers and placing blame is not the solution. Having a dialogue about how we effectively monitor social media, continue to report concerns in a timely manner, and intervene when students appear to be in distress is something we all must do — all of us, parents, staff, and students. We will continue this conversation and I hope it can be a productive one, as this is a community issue.”

Police had stepped up their presence at the school and other Redondo Beach campuses on Monday in response to the first arrest.

Anyone with information on the cases was urged to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department at 310-379-2477, via text at 310-339-2362, or anonymously at crimetips@redondo.org.