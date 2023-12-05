fbpx Search continues for man who vandalized dozens of cars in Koreatown
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / Search continues for man who vandalized dozens of cars in Koreatown

Search continues for man who vandalized dozens of cars in Koreatown

Los Angeles Dec 05, 2023
LAPD cruiser. | Photo by simonclare (CC BY-NC 2.0)

A search was continuing Tuesday for a man who used a yellow crowbar to smash the bodies and windows of approximately 30 vehicles parked in Koreatown.

The vandalism occurred between Fourth and Seventh streets and Westmoreland Avenue to Virgil Avenue from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives described the suspect as wearing a Dallas sweatshirt, black pants and black slippers, and carrying a neon green bag. Police said the suspect is known to be hostile toward bystanders and investigators believed there are possibly additional victims of vandalism.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism was urged to call the LAPD Olympic Area Auto Detectives at 213-382-9370. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be made to 877-527-3247.

