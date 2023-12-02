fbpx Lakers' Chick Hearn Night set for Saturday
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Sports / Lakers’ Chick Hearn Night set for Saturday

Lakers’ Chick Hearn Night set for Saturday

Sports Dec 02, 2023
2024 Chick Hearn Night attendees can receive this commemorative keychain. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers/X
by
share with

The Lakers will conduct their annual Chick Hearn Night Saturday evening, honoring their late longtime broadcaster at the game against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena.

Since Hearn’s death in 2002, the Lakers have designated their home game closest to the Nov. 27 anniversary of his birth in 1916 as Chick Hearn Night.

Hearn was the Lakers‘ play-by-play announcer from the start of their radio broadcasts during the 1961 NBA playoffs until his death. He coined many phrases, including slam dunk, which have transcended basketball into use in everyday life.

Hearn’s skill as an announcer is credited with helping turn the Lakers from a team that drew 4,008 fans for its first game in Los Angeles in 1960 to becoming one of the nation’s most popular sports franchises.

He was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003.

“He was the best basketball announcer ever,” Lakers television play-by-play announcer Bill Macdonald said, citing Hearn’s passion for the game, delivery, cadence, humor, knowledge, love of the team and honesty.

“We were just all lucky to grow up listening to him.”

More from Sports

Arcadia Weekly Dec 02, 2023
share with
Son of California Chrome dies from training injury at Santa Anita by
Crime Nov 22, 2023
share with
Man charged in killing of ex-Laker Michael Cooper’s brother by
Orange County Nov 15, 2023
share with
Horse dies after suffering injury during race at Los Alamitos track by
Politics Nov 15, 2023
share with
LA council denies appeal, OKs Harvard-Westlake sports facility by
Crime Nov 14, 2023
share with
Beaumont High School students suspected in Rose Bowl thefts by
Arcadia Weekly Nov 14, 2023
share with
Horse dies from training injury at Santa Anita track by
More
Skip to content