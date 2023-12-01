Arraignment postponed for Assemblywoman Carrillo in DUI case

Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo

Arraignment was postponed Friday until Jan. 19 for Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, who is charged with two misdemeanor DUI counts stemming from her arrest last month for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Jana Seng granted the prosecution’s request to require Carrillo to attend two AA meetings weekly and comply with DUI conditions which require her not to drink and drive a motor vehicle with any measurable amount of alcohol or drugs in her blood, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Carrillo is charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence and driving with a 0.08% blood alcohol content, according to the City Attorney’s Office.

Defense attorney Alex Kessel appeared in court on behalf of Carrillo, a Los Angeles Democrat vying for the City Council seat held by Kevin de León.

Carrillo was taken into custody Nov. 3 after officers went to the 6200 block of Monterey Road on a report of a traffic collision involving a motorist who had struck some parked vehicles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Jail records show she was arrested just after 1:30 a.m. and released on her own recognizance

“Early this morning I was involved in a traffic incident involving parked vehicles,” Carrillo said in a statement that afternoon. “Thankfully, no one was harmed, and I have been cooperating with law enforcement. As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions.

“I sincerely apologize to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation. I intend to seek the necessary help and support. As I do so, I remain dedicated to my family, my constituents and the community that I grew up in and am proud to represent.”

Carrillo was elected to the Assembly in 2017 in the 52nd District, which covers parts of northeastern Los Angeles and southern Glendale.

She is running for the Los Angeles City Council’s 14th District seat, currently held by de León.

“Since 2017, I have had the immense privilege of representing a large majority of Council District 14 in my overlapping Assembly district and I’m ready to get to work alongside all of you in Northeast LA, El Sereno, Lincoln Heights, Downtown Los Angeles and Boyle Heights,” Carrillo contends on her campaign website. “It is time we move forward, we heal, we organize and we build. Our community needs a champion, send me to City Hall. No one will fight harder than me for you and for those you love.”

In June, Carrillo was arrested along with two City Council members and union members when she took part in a protest by striking hotel workers near Los Angeles International Airport. The arrests came as the crowd failed to disperse from Century Boulevard during the protest. Arrestees were processed at the scene and released.