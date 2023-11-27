fbpx Southland gas prices continue dropping
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Travel / Southland gas prices continue dropping

Southland gas prices continue dropping

Travel Nov 27, 2023

Photo by Dawn McDonald on Unsplash

by
share with

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 58th time in the last 59 days, falling six-tenths of a cent to $5.

The average price has dropped $1.315 over the past 59 days, including 1.1 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.4 cents less than one week ago, 43.9 cents lower than one month ago and 13.1 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.494 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price dropped for the 27th time in 28 days, inching down two-tenths of a cent to $4.847. It has dropped 36.8 cents over the past 28 days, including two-tenths of a cent Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 8.7 cents less than one week ago, 40.9 cents lower than one month ago and 16.5 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.612 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 60th consecutive day, falling three-tenths of a cent to $3.25. It has dropped 58.6 cents over the past 60 days, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday.

The national average price is 5.8 cents less than one week ago, 26.8 cents lower than one month ago and 30.5 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.766 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

More from Travel

Business Nov 27, 2023
share with
Union Pacific fired him rather than heed his warnings of dangerous rail conditions by
Top Posts Nov 22, 2023
share with
Traffic lanes: the narrower the better? by
Politics Nov 21, 2023
share with
New Express Lanes connector opens at I-15, 91 interchange by
Los Angeles Nov 16, 2023
share with
LA commuters appear to be avoiding closed 10 Freeway, Metro ridership up by
Top Posts Nov 14, 2023
share with
Record number of SoCal residents expected to travel for Thanksgiving by
LA County Nov 14, 2023
share with
10 Freeway to reopen in 3-5 weeks; won’t need demolition by
More
Skip to content