Southland gas prices continue dropping

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the 58th time in the last 59 days, falling six-tenths of a cent to $5.
The average price has dropped $1.315 over the past 59 days, including 1.1 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.4 cents less than one week ago, 43.9 cents lower than one month ago and 13.1 cents cheaper than one year ago.
The average price has dropped $1.494 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.
The Orange County average price dropped for the 27th time in 28 days, inching down two-tenths of a cent to $4.847. It has dropped 36.8 cents over the past 28 days, including two-tenths of a cent Sunday.
The Orange County average price is 8.7 cents less than one week ago, 40.9 cents lower than one month ago and 16.5 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.612 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022.
The national average price dropped for the 60th consecutive day, falling three-tenths of a cent to $3.25. It has dropped 58.6 cents over the past 60 days, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday.
The national average price is 5.8 cents less than one week ago, 26.8 cents lower than one month ago and 30.5 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.766 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.