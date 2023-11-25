San Gabriel Police Department wins bike, pedestrian safety grant
The San Gabriel Police Department has received a $55,000 grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety that will be used for activities promoting the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians.
“Receiving this grant … will provide resources to our department’s bicycle team and allow us to engage the community and educate all … ages (of) the importance of bicycle and pedestrian safety,” San Gabriel police Sgt. Allen Sam said in a statement.
Department officials said the grant will help with a variety of activities including:
- community bicycle and walk “audits” of streets with high rates of pedestrian and/or bicyclist deaths and serious injury crashes;
- Open Streets events encouraging biking and walking;
- bicycle training courses that educate young people on safe riding behaviors;
- helmet fitting inspections and distribution of helmets to those in need;
- community and school education presentations;
- community bike rides that encourage and teach riders safe riding skills;
- providing supplies for an illuminated crosswalk at the intersection of Del Mar Avenue and Live Oak Street; and
- pop-up events that promote the importance of visibility on roads with safety equipment such as reflective arm and leg bands and bicycle headlights and tail lights.
“Every bicyclist and pedestrian should
feel safe on the road,” state Traffic Safety director Barbara Rooney said in a statement. “Education is one of many important tools that collectively work to make sure everyone, regardless of how they travel, reaches their destination safely.”
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The grant program will run through September 2024.