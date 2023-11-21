NBC announces return dates for shows
By Steven Herbert
NBC’s Chicago series will begin their strike-delayed seasons Jan. 17 and its “Law & Order” series Jan. 18.
NBC’s “Night Court” revival will begin its second season Dec. 23 with a holiday-themed episode following the premiere of “Extended Family,” a comedy starring “Two and a Half Men” alum Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer as divorced couple Jim and Julia who continue to raise their children at the family home, taking turns on who gets to stay with them, then finds the arrangement becomes more complicated when she starts dating the owner of his favorite team (Donald Faison).
“Extended Family” will begin airing in its regular 8:30 p.m. time slot Jan. 2, following “Night Court.”
The science fiction series “La Brea” will begin its third and final season Jan. 9.
A second season premiere date for the comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez,” was not announced.
In other programming announcements Monday:
- “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League,” will debut Jan. 1. Judges will choose a roster of their favorite acts picking from winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favorites from “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” series from around the world. For the first time in show history, the judges will be competing alongside the contestants and will guide the acts throughout the competition with the hopes of earning bragging rights and seeing an act from their team crowned the champion.
- “Deal or No Deal Island” will debut Feb. 26, with 13 players taken “to the elusive Banker’s private island where he makes the rules and there are twists behind every palm tree,” according to NBC. The last player standing at the end of the season will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in “Deal or No Deal” history. Joe Manganiello will host.