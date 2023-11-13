‘The Marvels’ tops box office with underwhelming $47M opening
“The Marvels” opened with a not-so-super $47 million this weekend — enough to lead all films at the North American box office, but the lowest opening weekend for any Marvel film, according to industry estimates released Sunday.
The sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel” stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. The previous Marvel film with the worse opening was 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk,” which made $55 million in its first weekend.
“Five Nights at Freddy’s” was second with $9 million in its third week in theaters, Comscore reported.
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” was third with $5.9 million Friday through Sunday in its fifth weekend.
Fourth place went to “Priscilla,” which grossed $4.7 million in its third weekend, followed by “Killers of the Flower Moon” with $4.6 million in its fourth week.
Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were “The Holdovers” ($3.2 million), “Journey to Bethlehem” ($2.4 million), “Tiger 3” ($2.2 million), “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” ($1.76 million) and “Radical” ($1.75 million.
This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $88.6 million. The year-to-date total is $7.902 billion — an increase of 23% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.