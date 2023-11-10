fbpx Southern California gasoline prices drop back to August lows
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Business / Southern California gasoline prices drop back to August lows

Southern California gasoline prices drop back to August lows

Business Nov 10, 2023
The evolution of gas pumps. | Photo courtesy of mark6mauno/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Friday for the 42nd consecutive day, decreasing 1.4 cents to $5.186, its lowest amount since Aug. 10.

The average price has dropped $1.129 over the past 42 days, including 2.2 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak follows a run of 23 increases in 25 days totaling 91.8 cents.

The average price is 9.8 cents less than one week ago, 76.3 cents lower than one month ago and 32.8 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.308 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average gasoline price dropped for the 40th time in 42 days, decreasing 1.4 cents to $5.039, its lowest amount since July 31. It has dropped $1.249 over the past 42 days, including 1 cent Thursday.

The Orange County average price is 7 cents less than one week ago, 74.5 cents lower than one month ago and 39 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.42 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Riverside County average gasoline price dropped for the 42nd consecutive day, decreasing 2.2 cents to $5.021, its lowest amount since Aug. 3.

The average price has dropped $1.13 over the past 42 days, including 1.3 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak follows a run of 22 increases in 24 days totaling 86.6 cents.

The streak of decreases is the longest since a 48-day streak from July 5 to Aug. 21, 2022, totaling 97.3 cents.

The average price is 10.6 cents less than one week ago, 76.8 cents lower than one month ago and 36 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.352 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The average gasoline price in San Diego County also dropped for the 42nd consecutive day, decreasing 1.4 cents to $5.241, its lowest amount since Aug. 15.

The average price has dropped $1.008 over the past 42 days, including 1.9 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak follows a run of 23 increases in 25 days totaling 86.7 cents.

The average price is 10.3 cents less than one week ago, 68.4 cents lower than one month ago and 24.9 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.194 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

“Gas prices are still about 60 cents more per gallon than the lowest 2023 prices at the start of this year,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, said in a statement. “Many drivers should be able to find gas stations near them with prices near or under $4.50 a gallon.”

The national average price dropped for the 43rd consecutive day and 51st time in 53 days, falling 1.1 cents to $3.39. It has dropped 49.1 cents over the past 53 days, including four-tenths of a cent Thursday.

The national average price is 4.8 cents less than one week ago, 29.2 cents lower than one month ago and 41.3 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.626 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

More from Business

Business Nov 09, 2023
share with
Twin ports of LA, Long Beach set up $60M zero-emission truck program by
Business Nov 09, 2023
share with
Tentative deal with Hollywood studios ends actors’ strike by
Business Nov 08, 2023
share with
Disney increases cost-cutting goal as Q4 earnings beat expectations by
Business Nov 08, 2023
share with
SAG-AFTRA mulls labor proposals amid reports of AI breakthrough by
Business Nov 07, 2023
share with
Riverside board seeks changes, defers vote on short-term rental law by
Business Nov 06, 2023
share with
Bus drivers in Santa Clarita begin 5th week of strike by
More
Skip to content