Former Baldwin Park Councilmember Linda Gair dies at 88

Linda Gair. | Photo courtesy of City of Baldwin Park

Former Baldwin Park City Clerk and Councilmember Linda Gair passed away on Nov. 5, 2023. She was 88 years old.

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to Ms. Gair’s family and friends as we mourn this great loss with them,” said Baldwin Park Mayor Emmanuel J. Estrada. “Ms. Gair leaves a tremendous legacy in Baldwin Park. Her commitment to the betterment of our community was truly unwavering, one that we all strive to emulate. As we collectively grieve the loss of a phenomenal leader, we also aspire to reach the level of dedication Ms. Gair showed to serving the people of Baldwin Park.”

Gair served the city for a total of 22 years in a number of capacities. Her service began in 1980, when she was first elected as the city clerk, a position she held through four subsequent elections. During her time in office, she also served on the city’s executive team. After 18 years as the city clerk, Gair was elected to the City Council, where she served four more years before retiring in March 2003. During that time, she also served as Mayor Pro Tem from 2001-2002. Upon her retirement, the City Council proclaimed March 5, 2003 as Linda Gair Day in the City of Baldwin Park, a tribute to her accomplishments and commitment to the community over her years of public service.

During her tenure, Gair was instrumental in resolving a major deficit in the City’s General Fund while simultaneously increasing community services. She helped advance key projects and programs, including the Walmart development, the annual Snow Fest event, the adoption of a Downtown Master Plan and major capital improvements to streets, sidewalks, storm drains, parks and sports facilities, leaving a lasting imprint across all facets of life in Baldwin Park.

Gair is survived by several generations of family members, including three children, Kathleen Gair-Levin, Kirk Gair and Kevin Gair. She had four grandchildren, Jared Ceja, Cameron Ceja, Ashley Whitmore and Stephanie Ward, as well as 11 great-grandchildren, Lauren Ceja, Roman Ceja, Amelie Ceja, Averie Ceja, Allie Ceja, Aidan Gair, Kenzie Whitmore, Wyatt Whitmore, Jonathan Ward, Sarah Ward and Kaitlyn Ward. Before her passing, Gair requested that her family scatter her ashes at sea with her husband, Robert.