fbpx Former Baldwin Park Councilmember Linda Gair dies at 88
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Former Baldwin Park Councilmember Linda Gair dies at 88

Former Baldwin Park Councilmember Linda Gair dies at 88

San Gabriel Valley Nov 10, 2023
Linda Gair. | Photo courtesy of City of Baldwin Park
by
share with

Former Baldwin Park City Clerk and Councilmember Linda Gair passed away on Nov. 5, 2023. She was 88 years old.

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to Ms. Gair’s family and friends as we mourn this great loss with them,” said Baldwin Park Mayor Emmanuel J. Estrada. “Ms. Gair leaves a tremendous legacy in Baldwin Park. Her commitment to the betterment of our community was truly unwavering, one that we all strive to emulate. As we collectively grieve the loss of a phenomenal leader, we also aspire to reach the level of dedication Ms. Gair showed to serving the people of Baldwin Park.”

Gair served the city for a total of 22 years in a number of capacities. Her service began in 1980, when she was first elected as the city clerk, a position she held through four subsequent elections. During her time in office, she also served on the city’s executive team. After 18 years as the city clerk, Gair was elected to the City Council, where she served four more years before retiring in March 2003. During that time, she also served as Mayor Pro Tem from 2001-2002. Upon her retirement, the City Council proclaimed March 5, 2003 as Linda Gair Day in the City of Baldwin Park, a tribute to her accomplishments and commitment to the community over her years of public service.

During her tenure, Gair was instrumental in resolving a major deficit in the City’s General Fund while simultaneously increasing community services. She helped advance key projects and programs, including the Walmart development, the annual Snow Fest event, the adoption of a Downtown Master Plan and major capital improvements to streets, sidewalks, storm drains, parks and sports facilities, leaving a lasting imprint across all facets of life in Baldwin Park.

Gair is survived by several generations of family members, including three children, Kathleen Gair-Levin, Kirk Gair and Kevin Gair. She had four grandchildren, Jared Ceja, Cameron Ceja, Ashley Whitmore and Stephanie Ward, as well as 11 great-grandchildren, Lauren Ceja, Roman Ceja, Amelie Ceja, Averie Ceja, Allie Ceja, Aidan Gair, Kenzie Whitmore, Wyatt Whitmore, Jonathan Ward, Sarah Ward and Kaitlyn Ward. Before her passing, Gair requested that her family scatter her ashes at sea with her husband, Robert.

More from San Gabriel Valley

Arcadia Weekly Nov 08, 2023
share with
Namesake of Cody’s Wish dies at 17, day after memorable Breeders’ Cup win by
Monrovia Weekly Nov 07, 2023
share with
Sustainable Monrovia: City manager details efforts to address climate change by
Environment Nov 07, 2023
share with
Santa Ana winds bring wildfire concerns in valleys, mountains by
Arcadia Weekly Nov 06, 2023
share with
White Abarrio wins Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park by
Crime Nov 04, 2023
share with
Juveniles identified as suspects in Rose Bowl locker room thefts by
Missing Nov 03, 2023
share with
Investigation continuing in case of missing man from La Cañada Flintridge by and
More
Skip to content