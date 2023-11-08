Huntington Beach city manager retires; police chief appointed interim

(Left to right) Police Chief Eric Parra and City Manager Al Zelinka. | Photo courtesy of City of Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach City Manager Al Zelinka has abruptly announced his retirement, just a year and a half after taking the job.

“My decision to retire is based upon considerations culminating with a significant and challenging personal issue — caregiving of my elderly mother,” Zelinka said in a statement Wednesday. “This is requiring more time, attention and work schedule flexibility than possible while concurrently rendering professional services to the city of Huntington Beach.”

The City Council voted to appoint Police Chief Eric Parra as the interim city manager Tuesday night. Parra will also remain police chief.

City Councilman Dan Kalmick said the move took him by surprise.

“When we hired Al he had wonderful ideas and we wanted to bring someone in from a larger city to bring Huntington Beach into the 21st century because we were still operating more like a small city,” Kalmick said. “Al had the vision and wonderful ideas we could have implemented. He was the city manager for that moment.”

But “with the new council he had a rocky bit and I’m not sure what happened last night,” Kalmick told City News Service. “I don’t know if he was forced out or decided to go.”

Zelinka was previously Riverside’s city manager.

The council voted unanimously to tab Parra to take over the job.

“I’m happy that Chief Parra has stepped up and operated as the city manager while we do a search for a permanent city manager,” Kalmick said.

Parra’s past experience as second in command for the Los Angeles County sheriff before coming to Huntington Beach will help him juggle both jobs, Kalmick said.

“That’s why I have confidence he’ll keep the ship sailing and he’ll do a great job,” Kalmick told CNS.

The councilman said he has some concerns about recruiting for a new city manager.

“I’m worried who will want to come to work here with the controversy this majority has created” on the council, said Kalmick, who often finds himself in the minority on a council that votes 4-3 on major issues.

The council has sparked controversy this year by fighting in the courts with the state over affordable housing mandates and for adopting restrictions on minors borrowing books at the city library.

Mayor Tony Strickland praised Zelinka.

“During his tenure as city manager, Al Zelinka has worked hard for the city of Huntington Beach and I wish him well in his retirement from public service,” Strickland said in a statement.

Parra also earned the mayor’s praise.

“During his time with the city, Chief Parra has proven to be an exceptional leader and I am thrilled he is willing to take over as city manager,” Strickland said.