fbpx Disney increases cost-cutting goal as Q4 earnings beat expectations
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / The Industry / Disney increases cost-cutting goal as Q4 earnings beat expectations

Disney increases cost-cutting goal as Q4 earnings beat expectations

The Industry Nov 08, 2023

Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. | Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash

by
share with

Continued gains in its streaming-service business helped power the Burbank-based Walt Disney Co. to better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday.

The entertainment giant reported quarterly earnings per share of 82 cents, up from 30 cents in the same quarter the prior year, along with total revenue of $21.2 billion, up 5% from $20.15 billion in last year’s fourth quarter.

The company noted strong operations in its theme park and cruise business, and reported the addition of nearly 7 million Disney+ streaming service subscribers, powered in part by additions of streaming titles such as “Elemental,” “Little Mermaid” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” as well as the original series “Ahsoka” and “Moving.”

Disney also announced an increase in its operational cost-cutting goal from the original $5.5 billion to $7.5 billion and it works to “aggressively manage our cost base.”

“Our results this quarter reflect the significant progress we’ve made over the past year,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “While we still have work to do, these efforts have allowed us to move beyond this period of fixing and begin building our businesses again. We have a solid foundation of creative excellence and innovation built over the past century, which has only been reinforced by the important restructuring and cost efficiency work we’ve done this year, and we’re on track to achieve roughly $7.5 billion in cost reductions. Combined with our portfolio of valuable businesses, brands and assets — and the way we manage them together — Disney has a strong hand that differentiates us from others in our industry.

“As we look forward, there are four key building opportunities that will be central to our success: achieving significant and sustained profitability in our streaming business, building ESPN into the preeminent digital sports platform, improving the output and economics of our film studios, and turbocharging growth in our parks and experiences business. We have already made considerable advancements in these four areas and will continue to move forward with a sense of purpose and urgency, and I’m bullish about the opportunities we have before us to create lasting growth and increase shareholder value.”

More from The Industry

Business Nov 08, 2023
share with
SAG-AFTRA mulls labor proposals amid reports of AI breakthrough by
The Industry Nov 07, 2023
share with
SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood studios remain at odds over use of AI by
Los Angeles Nov 06, 2023
share with
Actors union considering latest offer from studios; no new talks set by
The Industry Nov 03, 2023
share with
Matthew Perry Foundation established to financially help those struggling with addiction by
Film/Binge Nov 01, 2023
share with
Disney to buy remainder of Hulu for estimated $8.6 billion by
Los Angeles Oct 30, 2023
share with
Authorities ‘defer’ cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry by
More
Skip to content