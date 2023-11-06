Dignity Health’s California Hospital Medical Center nurses rally over ‘staffing crisis’

Registered nurses from Dignity Health’s California Hospital Medical Center are rallying Monday and speaking out about what they say is a staffing crisis.
The nurses, represented by the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United, began gathering in front of the medical center at 6:30 a.m. Monday and are demanding “accountability and immediate course correction” regarding what they say is a “staffing crisis that results in long delays for patients, even longer delays for emergency room admission and delayed and missed care across the hospital.”
The rally was expected to end at 8:30 a.m. at the medical center located at 1401 S. Grand Ave.