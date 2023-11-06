fbpx Dignity Health's California Hospital Medical Center nurses rally over 'staffing crisis'
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / Dignity Health’s California Hospital Medical Center nurses rally over ‘staffing crisis’

Dignity Health’s California Hospital Medical Center nurses rally over ‘staffing crisis’

Health Nov 06, 2023
| Photo courtesy of National Nurses United
by
share with

Registered nurses from Dignity Health’s California Hospital Medical Center are rallying Monday and speaking out about what they say is a staffing crisis.

The nurses, represented by the California Nurses Association and National Nurses United, began gathering in front of the medical center at 6:30 a.m. Monday and are demanding “accountability and immediate course correction” regarding what they say is a “staffing crisis that results in long delays for patients, even longer delays for emergency room admission and delayed and missed care across the hospital.”

The rally was expected to end at 8:30 a.m. at the medical center located at 1401 S. Grand Ave.

More from Health

Health Nov 04, 2023
share with
Deadly hantavirus found in 3 deer mice near Mount Laguna by
Health Nov 03, 2023
share with
Despite lower diagnosis rates, Black men are more likely to die from melanoma by
Health Nov 03, 2023
share with
How plant-based diets have been shown to affect gut health by
Health Nov 02, 2023
share with
Long Beach reports locally acquired dengue virus, following Pasadena case by
Health Oct 31, 2023
share with
How a big pharma company stalled a potentially lifesaving vaccine in pursuit of bigger profits by
Crime Oct 30, 2023
share with
Case dismissed involving COVID-19 deaths at LA nursing home by
More
Skip to content