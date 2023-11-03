Matthew Perry Foundation established to financially help those struggling with addiction
A foundation was introduced Friday in memory of actor Matthew Perry dedicated to providing financial support for programs assisting people struggling with addiction.
The Matthew Perry Foundation “will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” according to a mission statement posted on the foundation’s website, matthewperryfoundation.org.
The page includes a quote from Perry, in which he said, “When I die, I don’t want `Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned — I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned. And I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”
Perry died Saturday at age 54 at his Pacific Palisades home. He was found in a hot tub at his home. A cause of death has not been determined.
The actor openly spoke of his years-long struggle with addiction. He became addicted to Vicodin during his time on “Friends” — and had done multiple stints in rehab, including during filming of the show.
In 2022, Perry published a memoir detailing his troubles with drugs and alcohol, his issues with weight gain and loss, and other facets of his at- times tumultuous lifestyle, including a harrowing account of an emergency surgery following a gastrointestinal perforation, which nearly took his life.
The foundation is managed by the nonprofit National Philanthropic Trust. According to the trust, advisers to the foundation will determine which organizations will benefit from donated funds.
“The advisers intend to recommend grants in support of the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction,” according to the NPT’s donation website.