fbpx LA City Council seeks to improve housing inspection program
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / LA City Council seeks to improve housing inspection program

LA City Council seeks to improve housing inspection program

Los Angeles Nov 01, 2023

Photo by Jarek Ceborski on Unsplash

by
share with

By Jose Herrera

The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday approved a motion seeking to improve the city’s housing inspection capabilities to ensure timely and quality repairs for renters, and to encourage tenants and landlords to fully participate in the process.

The Council voted 12-0 on the matter. Council members Paul Krekorian and Curren Price recused themselves because they are landlords, and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez was absent during the vote.

“SCEP (Systematic Code Enforcement Program) is one of the few tools tenants have to materially improve substandard living conditions,” Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez said prior to the vote, who was one of four council members who introduced the motion on Oct.11.

The councilwoman said these violations are sometimes used as a means to remove tenants from their homes. The current SCEP lacks “teeth” and needs to ensure that landlords who fail to make these repairs are held accountable, Hernandez added.

The motion from council members Nithya Raman, Hernandez, Hugo Soto-Martinez and Heather Hutt instructs the Los Angeles Housing Department and other relevant departments to report back with recommendations to address limitations of the current SCEP and complaint-based inspections.

The program is intended to ensure rental housing is safe and healthy for tenants, and to prevent landlords from using violations as a reason for removing tenants from their homes. Code enforcement officers also perform inspections when tenants make complaints.

Officials say the program lacks certain accountability measures. In some cases, tenants wait weeks or even months for repairs because of inadequate documentation of code violations.

In addition, the program allows for broad discretion to give landlords extensions to respond to repairs or other complaints.

“Patterns of inadequate repairs, harassment and opaque guidelines within the current SCEP and complaint-based inspections also highlight the need for broader application of Tenant Habitability Plans,” the motion reads.

If tenants needs to be temporarily relocated due to necessary repairs or renovations such as re-piping, seismic retrofitting, substantial alterations and re-wiring, a landlord would need to file Tenant Habitability Plans with the Housing Department, which provides a plan for mitigating impacts to tenants, and rehousing them if necessary.

According to the motion, many types of repairs could displace tenants for unknown periods of time, but not trigger the filing of Tenant Habitability Plans, which council members seek to address.

Additionally, the council members want to implement a petition process for rent adjustment as an incentive to make landlords make repairs.

In cities with rent control such as Santa Monica, Alameda and San Francisco, officials have allowed tenants to file petitions for a decrease in rent based on the condition of the unit, or decreases in services.

Tenants could file several petitions without needing to prove that the entire property is uninhabitable to receive a decrease in their rent if a landlord fails to make repairs.

Landlords would be able to increase the rent to its original value once repairs were made.

“As someone who is a renter, I deal with these things myself personally, and I live in a 60-unit apartment,” Soto-Martinez said. “I can’t tell you how many times I walk out to let my dog out and folks tell me that they’re dealing with black mold, and rat infestations.”

He added, “…This is really one of the steps to make sure that we actually respond to the majority of the folks that live in the city of Los Angeles.”

The Housing Department is expected to bring forward recommendations to improve the SCEP in 60 days, according to the motion.

More from Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nov 01, 2023
share with
LA to expand deportation defense services through RepresentLA by
Impact Nov 01, 2023
share with
LA council OKs $10M for Skid Row Housing Trust receivership by
Los Angeles Oct 31, 2023
share with
Clippers make trade for former NBA MVP James Harden by
Los Angeles Oct 31, 2023
share with
LA City Council celebrates 100th anniversary of Hollywood Sign by
Los Angeles Oct 30, 2023
share with
Adviser to Hugo Soto-Martinez resigns after antisemitic comments by
Los Angeles Oct 30, 2023
share with
Authorities ‘defer’ cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry by
More
Skip to content