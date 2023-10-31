Clippers make trade for former NBA MVP James Harden

James Harden. | Photo courtesy of Fanduel/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The Los Angeles Clippers are finalizing a trade Tuesday to acquire former NBA MVP James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that has been months in the making and involves a number of players and draft picks.

Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev are headed to the Clippers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round draft pick, two second-round draft picks, a 2029 pick swap and a first-round pick that will be routed from a third team, according to an ESPN report.

The deal reunites Harden and Russell Westbrook as teammates for the third time and puts the Clippers on course for what could be a potential NBA championship run.

The 76ers receive a group of players to add to an already playoff-caliber team in exchange for Harden, a player who has been vocal in the offseason about wanting to be traded from the team.

It is the fourth time Harden has been traded by an NBA team.

The Clippers and a third team were finalizing a part of the deal Monday night, according to ESPN reports.

The 76ers waived guard Danny Green as part of the deal to make room on their roster for the new players.

Harden and Westbrook played together with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets previously. The Clippers and 76ers reportedly have been in trade talks since July.

The 34-year-old Harden requested a trade in June when he opted out of his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. He has not played a game for the 76ers this season.

Harden played basketball at Artesia High School in Lakewood and joins a team with strong Southern California roots. Westbrook played at UCLA and Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, Paul George played at Knight High School in Palmdale and Fresno State, and Kawhi Leonard played at San Diego State and Martin Luther King High School in Riverside.

Harden has won three scoring titles and the 2018 NBA MVP award in his career. He led the league in assists last year.

The Clippers (2-1) play the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena Tuesday evening and the Lakers on Wednesday.

The 76ers play the Toronto Raptors on Thursday next.