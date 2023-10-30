Riverside resident tests positive for TB, raising exposure concerns

TB diagnosis. | Photo courtesy of San Diego County/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Health officials were working Friday to identify individuals who may have come into contact with a Riverside resident suffering from active tuberculosis in order to advise them to obtain TB screenings.

According to the Riverside County Department of Public Health, the patient is affiliated with Cal Baptist University and was confirmed ill in recent weeks. The party’s identity was not disclosed, and it was unclear whether the patient is a student, faculty member or employed in some other capacity at the campus.

“The individual is being treated and is expected to recover,” according to an agency statement.

The health department and university are seeking to identify roughly 150 people who may have been exposed to the patient for the purpose of recommending that they be screened for the disease.

“While the risk of infection is low, it’s recommended that individuals who receive the exposure notification letter be tested,” Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung said in a statement. “The testing is quick and can provide peace of mind for both individuals and their families.”

Screening begins with a cursory skin test. If that turns up positive, the person is asked to take a chest X-ray to confirm infection.

Officials said they were uncertain where the patient contracted the infection.

Tuberculosis is spread through coughing, sneezing, singing or speaking. Infection generally requires prolonged or repeated exposure to the originating source. People cannot be infected through hand-shaking, kissing or handling bedding and toilet seats, according to medical sources.

Officials noted some people can be infected with TB without manifesting symptoms, which include fever, coughing, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, fatigue and chest pain. Those with inactive TB are typically not infectious.

The number of county residents diagnosed with TB so far this year was not immediately available.