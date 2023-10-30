fbpx Adviser to LA councilman resigns after antisemitic comments
Home / News / Politics / Adviser to Hugo Soto-Martinez resigns after antisemitic comments

Adviser to Hugo Soto-Martinez resigns after antisemitic comments

Politics Oct 30, 2023
Hugo Soto-Martinez. | Photo courtesy of Hugo Soto-Martinez/X
by
share with

A staff member for Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez has resigned after making insulting and antisemitic remarks on social media.

Josh Androsky, who was listed as a senior adviser to Soto-Martinez, made Holocaust-related jokes on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Jewish comedian and actress Amy Schumer.

“The social media posts made by my staffer earlier today were disturbing and reprehensible. With antisemitism on the rise in recent years and especially in recent weeks, cracking jokes about the holocaust isn’t just disgusting, it’s dangerous,” Soto-Martinez said Friday. “These antisemitic and misogynistic posts sickened me, and I have accepted his resignation effective immediately.”

Androsky is a former comedian and television writer who is Jewish himself. His account on the social media platform — @ShutUpAndrosky — appeared to be deactivated Saturday.

Mayor Karen Bass also weighed in on the matter.

“The anti-Semitic and misogynistic comments made today were reprehensible, disgusting and dangerous and in no way represent the city family,” Bass said in a statement released Friday. “Especially now, City Hall must be a beacon of hope, not hate. I’m glad the staffer responsible has resigned.”

