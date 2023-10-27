Southland to see Santa Ana winds Saturday through Monday

Elevated fire weather conditions are expected for areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties in moderate to strong Santa Ana conditions. The area will see persisting dry and windy weather Sunday and Monday. These conditions mean fires can become ignited easily and can spread quickly. Do your part to prevent wildfires by teaching kids about the dangers of playing with fire. Avoiding burning trash or brush outdoors, never park vehicles on dry grasses, and do not leave a hot grill unattended. | Image courtesy of NWS-LA

The first significant Santa Ana wind event of the season is expected to bring dry and gusty conditions to a large swath of the Southland beginning Saturday night, raising concerns about possible brush fires and wind-related power outages.

The windy conditions are expected to primarily affect the northern portion of Los Angeles County, enveloping the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel Valleys, along with the Malibu coast, Santa Monica Mountains, Calabasas, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) freeway corridors.

Those areas will be under a fire weather watch from late Saturday night through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Mountain and foothill areas will see winds of 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph in some areas, forecasters said. In wind-prone coastal and valley areas, winds will range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

“The strongest Santa Ana winds are expected Sunday, when gusts of 35 to 50 mph will be common, except isolated gusts up to 60 mph likely in favored mountain and foothill locations,” according to the NWS. “Dry and breezy offshore flow conditions will persist into Tuesday which may extend critical fire weather conditions across portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.”

Forecasters said the wind event will bring “rapid drying” to the area starting Saturday night, and humidity levels will likely drop into the single digits Sunday into Monday.

“If fire ignition occurs, there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat of life and property,” according to the NWS.

Southern California Edison officials said the utility has begun reaching out to customers and public safety agencies about the possibility of Public Safety Power Shutoffs, in which power is cut in areas being battered by heavy winds that could damage electrical lines or equipment and spark wildfires.

According to Edison, roughly 150,240 of the utility’s 5 million customers are being notified that they are within areas that could potentially be impacted by the power cuts.

Edison offered a series of safety and preparation tips for residents: