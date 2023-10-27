fbpx Riverside County officials call for awareness of childhood lead poisoning
Riverside County officials call for awareness of childhood lead poisoning

Health Oct 27, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
by
Coinciding with Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week Oct. 22-28, Riverside County health officials urged parents and guardians to be aware of the dangers contained in a number of everyday items that contain lead and how they can impact the health of young people during.­­

“The purpose of this campaign is to remind parents that lead poisoning can be harmful to young children’s health and development. It’s important for parents to ask their child’s doctor about blood lead testing,” Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung said in a statement. “The test is simple but can make a real difference in the life of a developing child.”

Lead poisoning can dangerously affect a child’s brain and nervous system, according to the county statement. It can lead to learning and behavioral problems, and a blood test designed specifically to detect lead is the only way to identify lead poisoning in children.

For California children, lead exposure happens by coming in contact with dust containing lead, chipping lead-based paint and lead-contaminated soil, according to health officials. 

“If families live or spend time near airports, they may be exposed to lead air pollution from gas in small airplanes,” officials said. “Other sources of lead poisoning include lead dust brought home on parents’ work clothes, certain ceramic pottery, painted objects, traditional home remedies, some cosmetics, and imported spices, candies, and other food products.”

Also, activities involving lead products such as welding, stained glass creation and handling firearm bullets or fishing sinkers can put children at risk.

Health officials invited parents and caregivers of young children to learn how to protect their kids from this serious environmental health risk by visiting the RUHS-Public Health webpage.

Background materials on lead poisoning are available by request at 951-358-5481.

